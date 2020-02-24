Bleaching Agent Market While Expanding At A Healthy CAGR Throughout The Forecast Period 2026

Global Bleaching Agent Market- Snapshot

Bleaching agents are largely used to remove color from substances such as textiles. Being a matured market, bleaching agent market is anticipated to witness growth in the coming years. Other than textile, bleaching agents are also being used on a large scale for cosmetic and medicinal purposes. For instance, hydrogen peroxide is finding wide application in healthcare and personal products. Increasing demand for wastewater treatment solutions due to a high level of contamination is also driving the demand for bleaching agents.

Customers are also moving towards using eco-friendly bleaching agents instead of chlorine-based bleaches. Hence, manufacturers are focusing on producing biodegradable oxygen-based bleaching agent, as it is gentle on the environment and safe to use on colored cloths. Pulp and paper industry is also emerging as one of the largest users of the bleaching agents in order to remove the color of the pulp.

Global Bleaching Agent Market- Research Methodology

The report on the global bleaching agent market offers vital information and forecast on the global market as well as regional market. Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to validate the size of the market and provide estimation on the size of the various dependent markets. The report also offers important insights on various market drivers, trends, factors restricting market growth, and opportunities. ‘

The primary and secondary research was also conducted to identify opportunities in the market. Secondary research included the financial and annual report of the leading market players. While the primary research included interviews with market leaders including directors, marketing executives, CEOs, etc. The information provided through interview was crosschecked with the valid data sources.

To provide information regarding various major factors SWOT analysis, Porter’s five force analysis was also done. Market attractiveness analysis was done to identify opportunities in the market that one may obtain by investing in the market and product development. The study also comprises estimated percentage, share, value and volume, and year-on-year growth in the global bleaching agent market. Incremental opportunity in the market was also provided to analyze business opportunity for the prominent players and new entrants in the business.

Information on the leading players operating in the global bleaching agent market is also given in the report. These players are evaluated on various parameters such as company and financial overview, long-term and short-term strategies, product portfolio, and key developments. The report also offers a clear picture on various micro-economic and macro-economic factors, regulations, current market scenario, and new technology in the global bleaching agent market.

Global Bleaching Agent Market- SegmentationThe global market for bleaching agent is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. On the basis of product type, the market segment includes chlorine based, peroxide based, and others.

By application, the market segment consists of pulp & paper, textile, construction, electrical & electronics, homecare, healthcare, and other applications.Geographically, the global bleaching agent market is segmented into Europe, Japan, Latin America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), North America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

