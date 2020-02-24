Cardiac Biomarker Diagnostic Test Kits Market to Perceive Substantial Growth US$ 2,540.8 Mn by 2028

According to the latest market report published by the company titled ‘Global Cardiac Biomarker Diagnostic Test Kits: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Opportunity Assessment, 2018–2028’, the global cardiac biomarker diagnostic test kits market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2018–2028 and reach US$ 2,540.8 Mn by the end of 2028.

Global Cardiac Biomarker Diagnostic Test Kits Market: Dynamics

Chest pain is a common emergency department (ED) presentation accounting for 8–10 million visits per year in the U.S. The increasing number of patient visits in the emergency department is expected to create growth opportunities for the cardiac biomarker diagnostic test kits market. Obesity has become a global health challenge in the past few decades, with every sixth person being obese. According to the WHO, the number of obese population around the globe has doubled in the last two decades. The growing obese population, which is at a high risk of developing cardiovascular diseases, is expected to consequently increase the demand for cardiac biomarker diagnostic test kits. Moreover, the leading manufacturers of cardiac biomarker diagnostic test kits are focusing on collaborating with universities and associations to develop and expand their product portfolio. On the other hand, less availability of novel cardiac biomarker diagnostic test kits due to tedious approval procedures is expected to hamper the growth of the cardiac biomarker diagnostic test kits market over the next decade.

Global Cardiac Biomarker Diagnostic Test Kits Market: Forecast

The global cardiac biomarker diagnostic test kits market is segmented on the basis of product type, indication, end users and regions. On the basis of product type, the cardiac biomarker diagnostic test kits market has been segmented into Brain Natriuretic Peptide (BNPs) Test Kits, Creatine Kinase MB (CK-MB) Test Kits, Troponin (I&T) Tests Kits, Myoglobin Test Kits and other test kits. By product type, the BNP test kits segment dominated the global cardiac biomarker diagnostic test kits market with market value of US$ 682.9 Mn in 2017, and is expected to be the most lucrative segment throughout the forecast period. The BNP test kits segment in the global cardiac biomarker diagnostic test kits market is also projected to be the fast-growing segment, and to grow at CAGR of 6.8% over 2018–2028.

On the basis of indication, the cardiac biomarker diagnostic test kits market is segmented into Angina Pectoris, Acute Myocardial Infarction, Congestive Heart Failure, and others. By indication, the Angina Pectoris is expected to be the most lucrative segment in the cardiac biomarker diagnostic test kits market, and is estimated to account 45.2% value share in 2018 and to account for 41.4% value share by 2028 end, growing at a CAGR of 3.6%. The congestive heart failure segment by indication is expected to be the fast-growing segment in the cardiac biomarker diagnostic test kits market. The congestive heart failure segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period to reach a market value of US$ 357.8 Mn by 2028.

On the basis of end users, the cardiac biomarker diagnostic test kits market has been segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, outpatient clinics, academic and research institutes. The diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to dominate the global cardiac biomarker diagnostic test kits market in 2018 as a large number of patients visit diagnostic laboratories for the diagnosis of cardiovascular disease. Revenue from the diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.9% over 2018–2028, to reach US$ 997.4 Mn by 2028.

On the basis of region, the cardiac biomarker diagnostic test kits market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, China, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global cardiac biomarker diagnostic test kits market with maximum value share in 2017. Chest pain is a common emergency department (ED) presentation in the region accounting for 8–10 million visits per year in the U.S., among which 20% of patients are diagnosed with the help of cardiac biomarker diagnostic test kits for cardiovascular diseases. One-third share of the cardiac biomarker diagnostic test kits market by value is accounted by the U.S. due to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and rising adoption of cardiac biomarker diagnostic test kits. APECJ is expected to be the fast-growing regional markets for cardiac biomarker diagnostic test kits due to increasing number of obese population and expansion strategies followed by the key manufacturers in the region. Latin America and MEA are expected to witness sluggish growth in the global cardiac biomarker diagnostic test kits market due to low awareness regarding the benefits of cardiac biomarker diagnostic test kits for the diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases.

Global Cardiac Biomarker Diagnostic Test Kits Market: Competitive Landscape

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global cardiac biomarker diagnostic test kits market are Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens AG, bioMérieux SA, Randox Laboratories Ltd. The global cardiac biomarker diagnostic test kits market is highly fragmented, with top six players, estimated to account for approximately 75% market share. Abbott Laboratories accounted maximum share of the global cardiac biomarker diagnostic test kits market in 2017, due to the acquisition of Alere Inc., which has helped the company to expand its product portfolio. Acquisition is the key strategy followed by all the leading manufacturers of cardiac biomarker diagnostic test kits market to expand their business. The companies of cardiac biomarker diagnostic test kits market are focusing on acquiring local manufacturers to expand their product portfolio and also to increase their market share.