Cardiac Holter Monitor Market is Expanding at a Growth Rate of Around 6.6% CAGR from 2016 to 2024

Cardiac Holter monitors are used for recording heart’s electrical activities. The device operates on a small battery to records heart rhythm for 24-48 hours. The Holter monitor device consists of a recorder, for recording the heart’s rhythm and a software, which is utilized to interpret the recorded data. The cardiac Holter monitor is most commonly used to diagnose and analyze cardiac arrhythmia, atrial fibrillation, and bradycardia. Rise in government funding to create awareness about cardiovascular disorders and its prevention, shift of population towards preventive healthcare, and investments in research and development of advanced diagnostic devices are the key drivers in the global market.

In light of these reasons, the global cardiac Holter monitor market is expected to be worth US$518.9 mn by the end of 2024 as compared to US$293.8 mn in 2015. During the forecast period of 2016 and 2024, the global market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6%. Despite the headstrong market drivers, the global market is likely to be challenged by the high cost of devices, error in signal processing, and lack of trained and qualified staff for appropriate usage of the devices. Be as that may, incorporation of wireless and Bluetooth technology in the cardiac holter, shifting of manufacturers’ approach towards customer centric development of products are the some of the trends that are likely to benefit the global market in the coming years.

Based on product type, the global cardiac holter monitor market is classified as 1 channel, 2 channel, 3 channel, 12 channel, and others. The others segment includes 4 channel, 5 channel, 7 channel, and 10 channel cardiac holters. The 3 channel holters held the largest share in 2015 due to rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, rising geriatric population, and improved reimbursement policies. The segment is anticipated to remain dominant in the market along with 12 channel segment in the forecast period. The major factors responsible for the rise are increasing needs and demands by cardiologists for technologically compatible and efficient diagnostic devices and improved signal recording efficiency of 12 channel holter.

Geographically, the global cardiac holter monitor market is segmented into Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of cardiac holter market in 2015, due to increasing patients’ preference towards minimally invasive diagnostic tools and improved government funding for cardiovascular disorder treatments. North America is expected to remain dominant in the cardiac holter monitor market, which is attributed to the investments being made by key players in medical devices industry, and consistent rise in incidences of cardiovascular disorders in North America. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment, with highest CAGR in the coming years. Rising prevalence of cardiac arrhythmia & atrial fibrillation, various programs for the prevention of cardiovascular disorders conducted by WHO are the factors responsible for the high growth rate of Asia Pacific region in the forecast period.

The key players operating in the global cardiac holter monitor market are GE Healthcare, FUKUDA DENSHI, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Spacelabs Healthcare, Welch Allyn, Schiller, BTL, Nasiff Associates, Inc., LifeWatch AG, Biomedical Instruments Co., Ltd., and The ScottCare Corporation. To stay ahead in the robust competition, the key players in the market are involved in incorporating technologically advanced and novel features in their products.

