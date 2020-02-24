Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market is Projected to extend at a 2150 Million USD by the End of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.5%

[Los Angeles, United State, 02/13/2019]Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market players, stakeholders, and other interested parties are the best receivers of trusted insights and strategic advice that the report provides to help them achieve their mission-critical priorities when operating in the global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment market. The experienced research analysts who have authored the report offer useful guidance to capitalize on market opportunities that matter the most. The guidelines offered in the report also help to find effective solutions to certain business issues related to the global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment market. With strong data and metrics, verified peer-driven research, and forward-thinking insights, the analysis provided in the report helps to make the right business decisions.

The global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment market is valued at 1300 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2150 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019-2025.

Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market: Major Players: Aptinyx, Asahi Kasei Pharma, Regenacy Pharmaceuticals, MAKScientific, Metys Pharmaceuticals, Nemus Bioscience, PledPharma, Sova Pharmaceuticals, DermaXon, Immune Pharmaceuticals, Kineta, Krenitsky Pharmaceuticals, PeriphaGen, Apexian Pharma, WinSanTor, Solasia Pharma

CIPN is a common adverse effect of several cancer therapies including taxanes and platinum drugs. Symptoms include decreased sensation and tingling of the hands and feet, severe pain, numbness and muscle weakness, all of which can occur during cancer treatment, and frequently persist after chemotherapy has ended.

The classification of Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment includes Calcium channel α2-delta ligands, Antidepressants, Opioids and Other Drugs. And the proportion of Opioids in 2017 is about 27%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment is widely used for CIPN cause by Platinum Agents, Taxanes, Vinca Alkaloids and Others. The most proportion of Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment is used in Platinum Agents, and the proportion in 2017 is 42%.

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 41% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 27%.

Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market by Type: Calcium Channel α2-delta Ligands, Antidepressants, Opioids, Others

Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market by Application: Platinum Agents, Taxanes, Vinca Alkaloids, Others

