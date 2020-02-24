Concrete Waterproofing With Crystalline Technology Market : Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment And Forecast Upto 2024

The crystalline waterproofing technology can be classified on the basis of method or type of application. There are three different methods for application of crystalline waterproofing technology. The first one is direct application on the surface of the concrete structure. The second method comprises direct mixing of waterproofing materials with the concrete batch, as an admixture. The third method is application of dry crystalline waterproofing powder on the uncured concrete surface. Out of all these available methods, the mixing as an admixture is the most commonly used one.

The rise in demand for concrete waterproofing with crystalline technology is largely attributable to the growing construction industry. The ability of crystalline products to self-seal new cracks in concrete is a unique benefit of this technology. Various benefits of crystalline waterproofing technology such as protection of reinforced steel from corrosion are driving the crystalline waterproofing technology market at a rapid pace. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, owing to the rising construction industry. However, expensive nature of this technology is expected to slightly hamper the market during the forecast period.

In terms of geography, the global concrete waterproofing with crystalline technology market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. On account of rapid growth in the construction industry in countries such as China, India, and Japan; the concrete waterproofing market with crystalline technology in Asia Pacific is expected to expand during the forecast period. Thus, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period. North America and Europe follow Asia Pacific in the market for concrete waterproofing with crystalline technology. The concrete waterproofing with crystalline technology market in Latin America is likely to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to the rise in end-use industries in the region.