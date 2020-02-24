Corn Starch Market To Significantly Increase Revenues Through 2016 – 2024

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global corn starch market on the global as well as regional levels. The study provides historical data of 2014 along with forecast for 2017 to 2024 based on volumes (‘000 units) and revenue (US$ Mn).

The study includes drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends for the global corn starch market with their impact on demand during the forecast period. Market dynamics in the report are justified with the help of quantitative and qualitative data, which are verified by primary and secondary sources. The report includes segmentation, targeting & positioning (STP) analysis and value proposition analysis to enable clients to differentiate their strategy.

In order to provide users of this report with comprehensive view of the market, TMR have included detailed competitiveness analysis and profiles of company players with unique selling propositions.

The competition dashboard provides detailed comparison of corn starch manufacturers on parameters such as strategic focus, unique selling proposition, and market share. The study also provides market attractiveness analysis by application, product type, and region.

Inflation is not part of pricing in this report. Prices of corn starch vary in each region. Hence, similar volume-to-value ratio does not follow for each individual region. Prices of corn starch across major regions have been taken into account while estimating and forecasting market revenue on the global basis. We have used bottom-up approach to arrive at the global market, considering individual product segments and integrating them to deduce global numbers.

For this research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with key industry experts and opinion leaders. We reviewed key players’ product literature, press releases, white papers, annual reports, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary sources include technical documents, statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be an effective, reliable, successful approach to deduce precise market data and recognize business opportunities.

Key players in the corn starch include Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kent Corporation – Grain Processing Corporation, Associated British Foods plc, Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited, Tereos Syral S.A.S, Roquette Frères S.A., Tate & Lyle PLC, Ingredion Incorporated, and AGRANA – Beteiligungs AG. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategy, and recent developments.

The global corn starch market has been segmented as follows:

Global corn starch market on the basis of product type

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals

Textile

Paper and Corrugated

Others

Global corn starch market on the basis of product type

Native Starch

Modified Starch

Sweeteners

Global corn starch market on the basis of region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic BENELUX Russia Poland



