Data Center Virtualization Market 2019 Global Significant Growth,Technological Advancement & Opportunities to 2023

This report analyzes the global data center virtualization market by type (type 1 hypervisor, type 2 hypervisor, host machine, guest machine), organization size (SMEs, large enterprises) vertical (BFSI, IT & telecommunication, manufacturing, healthcare); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global data center virtualization market is projected to reach USD 10 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period 2017 – 2023.

The major players in global data center virtualization market include:

Dell Corporation (U.S.)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• IBM Corporation (U.S.)

• SAP SE (Germany)

• VMware Inc. (U.S.)

• Red Hat Inc. (U.S.)

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.)

• Fujitsu Limited (Japan)

• Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

• Citrix Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of type, the global data center virtualization market has been categorized into the following segments:

Type 1 Hypervisor

• Type 2 Hypervisor

• Host Machine

• Guest Machine

On the basis of organization size, the global data center virtualization market has been categorized into the following segments:

SMEs

• Large Enterprises

On the basis of vertical, the global data center virtualization market has been categorized into the following segments:

BFSI

• IT & Telecommunication

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

…….

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Type

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Challenges

3.4 Market Opportunities

3.5 Market Restraints

4 Executive Summary

Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6 Data Center Virtualization Market, By Segments

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Statistics

6.2.1 By Type

6.2.1.1 Type 1 Hypervisor

6.2.1.2 Type 2 Hypervisor

6.2.1.3 Host Machine

6.2.1.4 Guest Machine

6.2.1.5 Paravirtualization Tools

6.2.2 By Organization Size

6.2.2.1 Sme’s

6.2.2.2 Large Enterprises

6.2.3 By Vertical

6.2.3.1 Bfsi

6.2.3.2 Manufacturing

6.2.3.3 Healthcare

6.2.3.4 It & Telecommunication

6.2.3.5 Government

6.2.3.6 Others

6.2.8 By Region

6.2.8.1 North America

6.2.8.2 Europe

6.2.8.3 Asia-Pacific

6.2.8.4 Rest Of The World

Continued……

