Data Center Virtualization Market 2019 Global Significant Growth,Technological Advancement & Opportunities to 2023
Data Center Virtualization Industry 2019
Description:-
This report analyzes the global data center virtualization market by type (type 1 hypervisor, type 2 hypervisor, host machine, guest machine), organization size (SMEs, large enterprises) vertical (BFSI, IT & telecommunication, manufacturing, healthcare); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global data center virtualization market is projected to reach USD 10 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period 2017 – 2023.
The major players in global data center virtualization market include:
- Dell Corporation (U.S.)
• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
• IBM Corporation (U.S.)
• SAP SE (Germany)
• VMware Inc. (U.S.)
• Red Hat Inc. (U.S.)
• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.)
• Fujitsu Limited (Japan)
• Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)
• Citrix Systems, Inc. (U.S.)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
On the basis of type, the global data center virtualization market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Type 1 Hypervisor
• Type 2 Hypervisor
• Host Machine
• Guest Machine
On the basis of organization size, the global data center virtualization market has been categorized into the following segments:
- SMEs
• Large Enterprises
On the basis of vertical, the global data center virtualization market has been categorized into the following segments:
- BFSI
• IT & Telecommunication
• Manufacturing
• Healthcare
…….
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Market Introduction
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Scope Of Study
1.2.1 Research Objective
1.2.2 Assumptions
1.2.3 Limitations
1.3 Market Structure
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Type
2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Secondary Research
2.4 Forecast Model
2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast
2.4.2 Market Size Estimation
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Drivers
3.3 Market Challenges
3.4 Market Opportunities
3.5 Market Restraints
4 Executive Summary
- Market Factor Analysis
5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Supply Chain Analysis
6 Data Center Virtualization Market, By Segments
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Market Statistics
6.2.1 By Type
6.2.1.1 Type 1 Hypervisor
6.2.1.2 Type 2 Hypervisor
6.2.1.3 Host Machine
6.2.1.4 Guest Machine
6.2.1.5 Paravirtualization Tools
6.2.2 By Organization Size
6.2.2.1 Sme’s
6.2.2.2 Large Enterprises
6.2.3 By Vertical
6.2.3.1 Bfsi
6.2.3.2 Manufacturing
6.2.3.3 Healthcare
6.2.3.4 It & Telecommunication
6.2.3.5 Government
6.2.3.6 Others
6.2.8 By Region
6.2.8.1 North America
6.2.8.2 Europe
6.2.8.3 Asia-Pacific
6.2.8.4 Rest Of The World
Continued……
