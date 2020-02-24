Data Protection and Recovery Solution Market 2019: Global Projection,Solutions,Services Forecast to 2023

Data Protection and Recovery Solution Industry 2019

Description:-

This report analyzes the global data protection & recovery solution market by component (solution, & services), deployment (on-premise, & cloud), organization size (small and medium, and large), vertical (BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecommunication, and retail); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global data protection & recovery solution market is expected to reach USD 12 billion by 2023, at a CAGR 12% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

The major players in global data protection & recovery solution market include:

IBM (U.S)

• Oracle (U.S)

• Hewlett Packard (U.S)

• Veeam Software (U.S)

• Commvault (U.S)

• McAfee (U.S)

• Symantec (U.S)

• CA Technologies (U.S)

• Acronis International GmbH (Switzerland)

• NetApp (U.S)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

On the basis of component, the global data protection & recovery solution market has been categorized into the following segments:

Solution

• Services

On the basis of deployment, the global data protection & recovery solution market has been categorized into the following segments:

On-Premise

• Cloud

On the basis of organization size, the global data protection & recovery solution market has been categorized into the following segments:

Small

• Medium

• Large

On the basis of vertical, the global data protection & recovery solution market has been categorized into the following segments:

BFSI

• Healthcare

• IT & Telecommunication

• Retail

…….

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.1.5 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Data Protection And Recovery Solution Market

5 Industry Overview Of Data Protection And Recovery Solution Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

Data Protection And Recovery Solution Market By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Solution

7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018-2023

7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2018-2023

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018-2023

7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2018-2023

Continued……

