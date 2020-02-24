Deep Learning Chipset Market To Exhibit Significant Opportunity Assessment During The Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Global Deep Learning Chipset Market: Overview

Global Deep Learning Chipset market report provides analysis for the period 2015 – 2025, wherein the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast and 2016 is the base year. The data for 2015 has been included as historical information.

The Deep Learning Chipset report covers all the major types, computing capacity and end-users playing significant role in the global Deep Learning Chipset market’s growth over the forecast period. The report also include various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected which affect market’s growth during the above mention period.

The study provides an entire perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue in US$ Mn and volume in Mn units, across different geographical regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, and South America.

Global Deep Learning Chipset Market: Key Research Aspects

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market, key indicators and trends.

An attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every segment in the report, in order to provide a detailed understanding of the overall scenario in the Deep Learning Chipset market. Moreover, the report provides an overview of various marketing strategies adopted by the key players present in the market.

Key market indicators also been included in the report providing significance of the factors that are capable of changing the market scenario. These indicators are expected to define the market position during the forecast period.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global Deep Learning Chipset market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the market. The comprehensive global Deep Learning Chipset market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews.

These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics that affect global Deep Learning Chipset market growth. This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the Deep Learning Chipset market, growth trend of each segment and companies strategies to efficiently compete into the market. Also, the report provides insights related to trends and its impact on the market.

Global Deep Learning Chipset Market: Segmentations

Global Deep Learning Chipset market is bifurcated by type, by Compute Capacity, by end-user and by region. By compute capacity, the market is further segmented into Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), Central Processing Units (CPUs), Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs), Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) and others. By Compute Capacity, Deep Learning Chipset can segmented into Low (<1TFlops) and High (>1 TFlops). By end-user, Deep Learning Chipset market is bifurcated as Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense and Others.

Global Deep Learning Chipset Market: Competition Analysis

The report also includes competition landscape which includes competition matrix and market share analysis of major players in the global large format display market based on their 2016 revenues and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow.

The prominent players in the Deep Learning Chipset market includes IBM Corporation, Graphcore Ltd, CEVA Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, XILINX Incorporated, TeraDeep Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated and Alphabet Inc.

Market Segmentation

Global Deep Learning Chipset Market, by Type

Graphics Processing Units (GPUs)

Central Processing Units (CPUs)

Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs)

Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs)

Others

Global Deep Learning Chipset Market, by Compute Capacity

Low (<1TFlops)

High (>1 TFlops)

Global Deep Learning Chipset Market, by End-User

Consumer Electronics,

Automotive,

Industrial,

Healthcare,

Aerospace & Defense

Others

