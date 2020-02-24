Dentistry is having the most agitated market nowadays due to incessantly rising problems in oral hygiene. Several types of medications are used to treat various diseases of the oral cavity. The dental drug industry reported decline in revenue due to the recent world economic crisis; however, the industry witnessed relatively considerable growth. This is due to wide availability of specialties for each and every issue and its multiple application. If mentioned, there are around 10 different branches of Dentistry for a particular disease, these are Pediatrics Dentistry, Dental public health, Oral and maxillofacial pathology, Oral and maxillofacial radiology, Oral and maxillofacial surgery, Endodontics, Orthodontics, Periodontics & Prosthodontics.

The dental drugs market can be segmented based on drug type, mode of administration, and distribution channel. In terms of drug type, the market can be classified into analgesic, anesthetics, antibiotics, antifungals, antiseptics, fluorides, benzodiazepines, and saliva substitutes. Based on mode of administration, the dental drugs market can be categorized into injectable, oral, and spray. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be segmented into drug stores, retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online stores.

Rising incidence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, increased endodontic cases, growing public awareness about oral hygiene and dental care, rise in geriatric population, and advancement in dental disease diagnostic and treatment technologies are the major factors driving the dental drugs market. Moreover, increasing disposable incomes in developing countries is a major factor boosting the dental drugs market. However, high cost and limited reimbursement available for the treatment, competitive pricing issue faced by key producers, and shortage of skilled dental professionals are the major restraints of the market. Contradictory to these factors are the rising opportunities in the dental drug with increased online purchases of oral hygiene product, the introduction of new technologies, more emphasis towards painless treatment, increasing number of dental clinics with huge investment and increased interest in female population towards this profession.

Triclosan/fluoride, a major breakthrough, completed the clinical trial and is being used in the treatment of gingival diseases. Usage of chlorhexidine rinse among low income older population to prevent tooth loss, periodontal disease, tooth decay is another healthy trend. In 2016, a new study was proposed for the use of Xylitol gum as a dietary supplement to maintain maternal oral health to reduce the rate of periodontal disease and caries, preterm birth prevalence, and neonatal mortality. Linaclotide, a potential drug for dental diseases, is currently in phase II clinical trial.

Geographically, the dental drugs market can be divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global dental drugs market due to rising number of cases of dental caries and tooth ache among kids with an inclination toward junk foods and sweets. High awareness among working professionals and adults about oral hygiene is another factor propelling the market in the region. North America accounted for a substantially large share of the global dental drugs market, followed by Europe. Increased demand for dental drugs in developed countries in Europe such as the U.K., Germany, and France. Increasing demand for dental drugs in countries such as India, China, and Japan is expected to boost the market in Asia Pacific. However, affordability and lack of technology act as major restraints of the dental drugs market in underdeveloped regions such as Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The market in these regions is expected to grow driven by developing countries such as Brazil and South Africa.

Key players operating in the dental drugs market include Merck, Bayer, J&J, GSK, 3M, Sunstar, Colgate-Palmolive, DenMat, Danaher Corporation, Kavo Dental Gmbh, and Sirona Dental Systems Inc.