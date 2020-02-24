Digital Asset Management Software in Retail Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Market Share, Segmentation and Foresight to 2025
DAM is used to organize, storage, sharing and backup digital assets of enterprise solutions.
DAM software can help the enterprise to create and manage database management image, video, text and audio files.So that enterprises can store rich media in economic and efficient way.
In 2018, the global Digital Asset Management Software in Retail market size was 240 million US$ and it is expected to reach 470 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.6% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Digital Asset Management Software in Retail status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Asset Management Software in Retail development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
North Plains
Extensis
Open Text
Canto Software Inc.
Adam Software
MediaBeacon
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premises
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Enterprise
Marketing
Broadcast and Publishing
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Digital Asset Management Software in Retail status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Digital Asset Management Software in Retail development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Digital Asset Management Software in Retail Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 On-premises
1.4.3 Cloud
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Digital Asset Management Software in Retail Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Enterprise
1.5.3 Marketing
1.5.4 Broadcast and Publishing
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Digital Asset Management Software in Retail Market Size
2.2 Digital Asset Management Software in Retail Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Digital Asset Management Software in Retail Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Digital Asset Management Software in Retail Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 North Plains
12.1.1 North Plains Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Digital Asset Management Software in Retail Introduction
12.1.4 North Plains Revenue in Digital Asset Management Software in Retail Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 North Plains Recent Development
12.2 Extensis
12.2.1 Extensis Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Digital Asset Management Software in Retail Introduction
12.2.4 Extensis Revenue in Digital Asset Management Software in Retail Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Extensis Recent Development
12.3 Open Text
12.3.1 Open Text Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Digital Asset Management Software in Retail Introduction
12.3.4 Open Text Revenue in Digital Asset Management Software in Retail Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Open Text Recent Development
12.4 Canto Software Inc.
12.4.1 Canto Software Inc. Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Digital Asset Management Software in Retail Introduction
12.4.4 Canto Software Inc. Revenue in Digital Asset Management Software in Retail Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Canto Software Inc. Recent Development
12.5 Adam Software
12.5.1 Adam Software Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Digital Asset Management Software in Retail Introduction
12.5.4 Adam Software Revenue in Digital Asset Management Software in Retail Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Adam Software Recent Development
Continued…….
