Drug Discovery Informatics Market To Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During The Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Drug Discovery Informatics Market: Overview

This report on the Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Rise in private and public funding for drug discovery informatics, and increasing number of uses of the drug discovery informatics such as the scientists use it to communicate their ideas with their colleagues in computational chemistry, and biology to design small parallel libraries, and to conduct their own preliminary analysis of interactions between the ligand and receptor are some of the factors expected to drive the growth of global Drug Discovery Informatics market during the forecast period.

The global Drug Discovery Informatics market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on of product, mode, function, end-user, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints, opportunities and trends have been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises Healthcare IT expenditure to help understand the scope in the market. This section also provides market attractiveness analysis in terms of geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global drug discovery informatics market.

Based on the product, the market is divided into development informatics, and discovery informatics. The discovery informatics segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2016, due to its cost benefits. Development informatics is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to the technological advancements in the development informatics. In terms of mode the market can be categorized into outsourced informatics, and in-house informatics. Outsourced informatics is estimated to dominate in terms of revenue in 2016 owing to the rise in collaborations and lead drug discovery projects between pharmaceutical companies, and IT market participants. In-house informatics is anticipated to grow in the coming years due to rise in the awareness regarding the time and cost benefits in the long run for the biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies.

Drug Discovery Informatics Market: Key Segments

Based on function the market can be classified into sequencing and target data analysis, docking, lead generation informatics, identification & validation informatics, molecular modeling, and others. Sequencing and target data analysis is estimated to dominate the market in 2016, owing to reduced cost of sequencing informatics. Molecular modeling segment is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of applications of small molecules in drug discovery. In terms of end-user the market can be divided into contract research organizations, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and others. Contract research organizations (CROs) segment is estimated to dominate in 2016, owing to increasing number of CROs all over the world for drug discovery. Pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies segment is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to the long term time and cost benefits of the drug discovery informatics.

Geographically, the global drug discovery informatics market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

The report also profiles major players in the global drug discovery informatics market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Biogen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Insilico Medicine, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Schrödinger, LLC, Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI), and Certara, L.P.

