E-cigarette Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global E-cigarette Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 139 pages with table and figures in it.

This comprehensive E-cigarette Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

An electronic cigarette or e-cigarette is a handheld electronic device which vaporizes a flavored liquid. The user inhales the vapor. Using e-cigarettes is sometimes called vaping. The liquid in the e-cigarette, called e-liquid, is usually made of nicotine, propylene glycol, glycerine, and flavorings. Not all e-liquids contain nicotine.

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/535737

Scope of the Report:

Market competition is intense. Imperial Tobacco, Reynolds American, Japan Tobacco, Altria, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. In 2012, the international tobacco giants laid out the e-cigarette industry and caused many acquisitions and other industry mergers and acquisitions. At the same time, the market has been reshuffled. With the stricter smoking bans in various countries, e-cigarettes will usher in better development.

The health risks of e-cigarettes are uncertain. They are likely safer than tobacco cigarettes, but are of unclear effect in relation to other methods of stopping smoking. Their long-term health effects are not known. They may help some smokers quit. When used by non-smokers, e-cigarettes can lead to nicotine addiction, and there is concern that children could start smoking after using e-cigarettes.

The worldwide market for E-cigarette is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 22.1% over the next five years, will reach 15600 million US$ in 2024, from 4700 million US$ in 2019,This report focuses on the E-cigarette in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Browse full table of contents and data tables at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-E-cigarette-Market-2019-by-Manufacturers-Regions-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2024.html

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Imperial Tobacco

Reynolds American

Japan Tobacco

Altria

VMR Product

Njoy

21st Century

Vaporcorp

Truvape

FirstUnion

Hangsen

Buddy Group

Kimree

Innokin

SHENZHEN SMOORE

SMOK

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

With Screen

Without Screen

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Online

Offline

Order a purchase Report Copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/535737

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe E-cigarette product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of E-cigarette, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of E-cigarette in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the E-cigarette competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the E-cigarette breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, E-cigarette market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe E-cigarette sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the Globe’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070(U.S)

+44-20-3290-4151(U.K)

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook