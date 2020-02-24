Encapsulation Resins Market Landscape Is Pegged To Expand A Year On Year Over 2017 – 2026

Global Encapsulation Resins Market– Overview

Resins are being used on a large scale to protect and insulate electronic components and Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) from harsh and challenging environments including vibration, moisture, physical shock, and contamination. Encapsulation of device can help resins to form a complete barrier against such harsh environment and extreme conditions.

The electronics industry is rapidly growing with increasing use of PCBs in various industrial, domestic, military, and automotive devices. Hence, it has become essential to protect these devices to avoid any performance issue of failure. With increasing use of wearable devices, these devices are potentially exposed to various elements including water or chemicals. Therefore, the manufacturers of these devices are ensuring protection in form of encapsulation resins to offer better performance when used by the end-user. Encapsulation technique is finding major application in devices is due to the growing trend of miniaturization, and to overcome the issue of misconnection of electronic components.

Global Encapsulation Resins Market- Research Methodology

The global encapsulation resins market report provides estimated market size on the basis of top-down and bottom-up approach. The report offers a forecast on global revenue, segments and various key regions. The report talks about market dynamics including market drivers, key trends, opportunities in the market, and risk factors associated with the market. Primary and secondary research has been done in order to identify major market factors and opportunities in the global encapsulation market. Primary research includes interviews with industry experts, manufacturers, suppliers, service providers, and stakeholders. Answers provided were also verified with the available data sources. Moreover, information obtained from secondary resources including investor presentation, annual reports are also provided in the report.

The report comprises SWOT analysis, Porter’s five force analysis for better understanding of the market. Market attractiveness analysis is also done to identify growth opportunities in the market. Absolute dollar opportunity is also given in the report as it is one of the vital factors to know opportunities for manufacturers in the market. The report also offers an in-depth overview of the technology, product specification, and production analysis including cost, revenue, etc.

The report also focuses on growth, regulations, and research and development in the encapsulation resins market in various regions. The research also covers current market size and various key companies operating in the market. The report provides profiles of the companies including financial overview, product portfolio, company overview, market share, and new product launch. It also offers detail on long-term strategies and short-term strategies by the companies to compete in the global encapsulation resins market.

Global Encapsulation Resins Market- Market Segmentation

The global encapsulation resins market is segmented into product type, end use industries, and region. On the basis of product type, the market segmentation includes epoxy resins, polyurethane resins, silicone resins, and others resins.

By the end use industries, the market is segmented into electronics & electricals components, automotive components, telecommunication components, and others.

Region-wise, the global encapsulation resins market segmentation includes Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the key companies, their specifications, overall revenue, market share, size, product portfolio, new developments. The companies currently operating in the market are ACC Silicones Ltd., BASF, Dow Chemical Company, Henkel ag & co. kgaa, Hitachi Chemical, Huntsman Corporation, H. B. Fuller Company, Master Bond Inc., Fuji Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd., and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

