ESPORT GAMING MOUSE & KEYBOARDS MARKET 2019- GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, SEGMENTATION, TRENDS AND FORECAST BY 2025

Gaming Mouse & Keyboards are engineered to provide gamers with higher-end performance and a great gaming experience.

Gaming keyboards often have a variety of programmable keys for use in or out of game. They are often backlit, and may feature a thicker coating of paint on the most used gaming keys (w, a, s, d, space). They’re also more suitable for long time use by (usually) being built in a more robust fashion, and are made so that they won’t hurt the user’s hands after a period of long use. Gaming keyboards can also come with a variety of useful features from a windows key disable switch to a LCD screen.

Gaming Mouse is specifically designed for use in computer games. They typically employ a wide array of controls and buttons and have designs that differ radically from traditional mice. It is also common for gaming mice, especially those designed for use in real-time strategy games such as StarCraft, or in multiplayer online battle arena games such as Dota 2 to have a relatively high sensitivity, measured in dots per inch (DPI). Some advanced mice from gaming manufacturers also allow users to customize the weight of the mouse by adding or subtracting weights to allow for easier control. Ergonomic quality is also an important factor in gaming mice, as extended gameplay times may render further use of the mouse to be uncomfortable. Some mice have been designed to have adjustable features such as removable and/or elongated palm rests, horizontally adjustable thumb rests and pinky rests.

The global eSport Gaming Mouse & Keyboards market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on eSport Gaming Mouse & Keyboards volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall eSport Gaming Mouse & Keyboards market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Zowie

CHERRY

Razer

Corsair

A4TECH

Logitech

RAPOO

Genius (KYE Systems Corp)

SteelSeries

MADCATZ

Roccat

Mionix

COUGAR

AZio

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Gaming Mouse

Gaming Keyboards

Segment by Application

Entertainment Place

Private Used

