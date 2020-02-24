Global Eucalyptus Oil Market: Overview

This Research Report offer 8-year forecast for the global eucalyptus oil market between 2017 and 2025. The global eucalyptus oil market is expected to register a value CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the advancements and opportunity in the eucalyptus oil market. The study demonstrates market dynamics that are expected to influence the current challenges and future status of the global eucalyptus oil market over the forecast period. This report also offer updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts, and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global and regional eucalyptus oil market.

Eucalyptus oil is being exhaustively used as an ingredient in therapeutics & cosmetics, fragrances, aromatherapy and food industry which is supporting the market growth in the near future. Due to rise in demand for natural preservatives and additives in the food and beverage industry, eucalyptus oil market is expected to expand with significant value CAGR over the forecast period, as eucalyptus oil possess antimicrobial activity and acts as a beneficial preservative agent in the food industry. Eucalyptus oil is also gaining traction as a food additive which helps give distinctive flavor and fragrance to food products.

Global Eucalyptus Oil Market: Key Segments

By nature, the eucalyptus oil market is segmented into organic and conventional. The organic segment is likely to be the most attractive segment in the forecast period owing to the increasing number of individuals inclined to consume organic food products. Also, organic food products are proven to be healthier, hence health conscious individuals are willing to pay high prices for organic food products. On the basis of grade, the eucalyptus oil market can be segmented into pharmaceutical grade, fragrance grade, and industrial grade. The pharmaceutical grade segment is estimated to account for a significant revenue share of 64.5% in 2017 and is expected to register significant growth rate during the forecast period. Furthermore, on the basis of application, the eucalyptus oil market is segmented into food & beverages, therapeutics and cosmetics, aromatherapy, fragrances, others. Amongst these segments, the therapeutics and cosmetics is anticipated to occupy the largest market share of 52.0% in 2017. By sales channel, the eucalyptus oil market can be segmented into wholesalers/distributors, modern trade and retail stores, specialty stores and online retail. The wholesalers/distributors segment is estimated to dominate the eucalyptus oil market throughout the forecast period.

