Excellent Growth of Implantable Neurostimulation Devices Market 2019 : Top Key Players – Medtronic, Boston Scientific, St. Jude Medical (Abbott), LivaNova, Nevro, NeuroPace, Beijing Pins

Neurostimulation is a therapeutic activation of part of the nervous system using microelectrodes. The electrodes are used to interface with excitable tissue in order to either restore sensation, such as a cochlear implant for hearing, or control anorgan, such as a heart pacemaker.

Neurostimulation technology improves the life quality of those who are severely paralyzed or suffering from profound losses to various sense organs. It serves as the key part of neural prosthetics for hearing aids, artificial vision, artificial limbs, and brain-machine interfaces. In the case of neural stimulation, mostly an electrical stimulation is utilized and charge-balanced biphasic constant current waveforms of capacitive coupled charge injection approaches are adopted. Alternatively, the transcranial magnetic stimulation has been proposed as a non-invasive method in which a magnetic field causes neurostimulation.

Neurostimulation devices are implantable devices that help in the therapeutic activation of the nervous systems. These devices deliver electrical stimulation to the brain and nervous systems for the treatment of various types of neurological disorders such as pain, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, dystonia, and tremors. These devices target specific areas of the brain or spinal cord by blocking the pain messages before they reach the brain.

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are: Medtronic, Boston Scientific, St. Jude Medical (Abbott), LivaNova, Nevro, NeuroPace, Beijing Pins, Synapse Biomedical,

Market Segment by Type, covers:Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS), Gastric Electric Stimulation (GES), Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS), Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS), Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS), Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Pain Management, Parkinson’s Disease, Urinary and Fecal Incontinence, Epilepsy, Gastroparesis, Other, ,

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

