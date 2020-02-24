Fetal Monitoring Market Study By Top Key Players GE Healthcare, Analogic Corporation, Fujifilm Sonosite, Koninklijke Philips, Siemens Healthcare, Medtronic, Arjohuntleigh, Neoventa Medical

Fetal monitoring market was valued at $2,206 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $3,584 million in 2022, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2016 to 2022. The ultrasound segment held nearly two-fifths share of the global market in 2015.

Fetal monitoring consists of diagnostic devices utilized to monitor the fetal heart rate, fetal movement pattern, and the overall fetal growth during pregnancy. These devices are also used to monitor uterine contractions during pregnancy, labor, and delivery. Fetal monitoring is used to observe the baby’s heart rate to intervene and prevent complications during child birth such as brain damage, cerebral palsy, newborn seizures, or fetal death. The demand for fetal monitoring has increased significantly in the past few years, owing to the perpetual need to reduce intrapartum stillbirths. In addition, active government and nongovernment participation for improving maternal and fetal health worldwide have raised the demand for fetal monitoring devices. Moreover, the increase in number of preterm births, post-term pregnancy, multiple pregnancy, and premature delivery cases has supplemented the market growth.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1890

Fetal monitoring devices are vital tools that are routinely used in gynecology and obstetrics interventions to examine fetal health during labor & delivery. These devices are also used to monitor three key fetal/maternal parameters such as fetal heart rate, fetal movements, and uterine contractions.

The major factors that drive the global fetal monitoring market include increase in birth rates & preterm births, active government and nongovernment initiatives to provide better maternal & fetal care, and rise in technological advancements pertaining to these devices. For instance, STAN monitor from Neoventa Medical and Monica AN24 monitor, few novel technologies for fetal heart monitoring, are gaining significant foothold in the fetal monitoring market. However, stringent regulatory procedures and high costs associated with these devices are anticipated to restrain the market growth.

The ultrasound segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, accounting for over one-third share of the global fetal monitoring market revenue by 2022. This is due to recent developments in ultrasound technologies, especially the handheld Doppler imaging and fetal screening through ultrasound devices carried out every trimester during pregnancy to estimate the gestational age.

The non-invasive method is expected to dominate the market, as most of the devices used are non-invasive in nature and provide accurate, real-time images, and continues results as compared to the invasive method. The non-portable segment accounted for the largest share in the global fetal monitoring market in 2015.

Based on application, antepartum fetal monitoring held the largest share in 2015 compared to intrapartum fetal monitoring. Hospitals is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the analysis period, as they are leading users of fetal monitoring devices to deliver best maternal and fetal care.

Key findings of the Fetal Monitoring Market

• Electronic fetal monitoring (EFM) is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the analysis period.

• Telemetry solutions segment is expected to grow at the CAGR of 7.6%.

• North America dominated the global market, accounting for three-eighths of the overall market in 2015, owing to the high adoption of fetal monitoring devices.

• Hospital was the highest revenue-generating end user segment in 2015, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

• Antepartum application led the market in 2015, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9%.

Asia-Pacific has witnessed highest growth rate for fetal monitoring devices, and is expected to continue this trend due to increase in healthcare infrastructural development and high fertility rate, specifically in China and India.

Prominent players operating in the fetal monitoring market have adopted product launch as their key strategy, and focus on launching innovative products to cater to the consumer requirements and strengthen their market share. The major companies profiled in the report include.

• GE Healthcare,

• Analogic Corporation,

• Fujifilm Sonosite, Inc.,

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

• Siemens Healthcare,

• Medtronic Plc,

• Arjohuntleigh (subsidiary of Getinge AB),

• Neoventa Medical AB,

• Natus Medical Incorporated, and

• Spacelabs Healthcare (subsidiary of OSI Systems).

Get More Information @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/1890

Table Of Content

Chapter: 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

Chapter: 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

Chapter: 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCE’S ANALYSIS

3.4. REGULATION AND REIMBURSEMENT SCENARIO

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in preterm births

3.5.1.2. Perpetual need of fetal monitoring

3.5.1.3. Active government and non-government initiatives

3.5.1.4. Technological advancements

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Stringent regulatory procedures

3.5.2.2. High costs associated with fetal monitoring devices

3.5.2.3. Prevalence of declining birth rates

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Lucrative opportunities in developing countries

3.5.3.2. Portable and wireless products

Fetal Monitoring Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fetal-monitoring-market