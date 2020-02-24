Fiberglass Market Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of During The Forecast Period 2025

Global Fiberglass Market: Overview

Fiberglass is produced by drawing fibers from molten glass. Different types of glasses include E-glass S-glass, ECR glass, C-glass and others. E-glass provides electrical insulation, S-glass provides high strength, ECR stands for electrical and chemical resistance, C-glass provides resistance to corrosion. Out of these, E-glass and S-glass is majorly used due to their properties. Several forms of fiber include strands, rovings, yarn, mats, and fabric. Rovings accounted for the major share with more than 40% in the global fiberglass market in terms of fiber type.

Wind energy is the major driving factor for fiberglass market as it is used wind turbine blades. Carbon fiber is the major threat as it is a substitute for fiberglass as it is lighter in weight compared to fiberglass, however, it is far more expensive. North America accounts for major share with more than 30% in the global fiberglass market in terms of sales. This region is followed by Asia Pacific and Europe.

Global Fiberglass Market: Scope of Study

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for fiberglass at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (Kilo Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global fiberglass market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for fiberglass during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the fiberglass market at the global and regional level.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global fiberglass market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the fiberglass market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow the fastest CAGR.

Global Fiberglass Market: Market Segmentation

The study provides a decisive view of the global fiberglass market by segmenting it in terms of form of glass type – S-glass, C-glass, E-glass, ECR-glass, others; fiber type – rovings, mats, strands, fabrics; technology – layup, resin infusion molding, injection molding, compression molding, filament winding, pultrusion, others. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. The study also provides segmentation of fiberglass market based on the applications such as automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, wind energy, construction, marine, sports & leisure, pipe & tank, others. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for fiberglass in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of fiberglass for 2016 and estimated market size for 2017 with forecast for the next eight years. The global market size of fiberglass has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in tons, while market revenue is in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on key applications of fiberglass. Market size and forecast for numerous end-users have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

Global Fiberglass Market: Research Methodology

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represented the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, investor presentations, ICIS, Factiva, European Cosmetics Council, The European Chemical Industry Council (CEFIC), Association for Soaps, Detergents and Maintenance Products (AISE), Journal of Surfactants and Detergents (JSD), American Chemical Society (ACS), Chemical Watch, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Global Fiberglass Market: Competitive Landscape

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global fiberglass market. Key players include Owens Corning, Jushi Group Co., Ltd., Taishan Fiberglass Inc., Johns Manville, Chongqing Polycomp International Corp., Xingtai Jinniu Fiberglass Co., Ltd., among the others. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

