Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Study 2019: DuPont, Newtex ,Teijin, TenCate, Westex by Milliken, Huntsman Corporation, Lenzing Group, Solvay, W. L. Gore & Associates, Kaneka North America, Glen Raven

Fire Resistant Fabrics Market accounted for USD 4.33 billion and projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015,2016 the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Key Competitors:

DuPont,

TEIJIN LIMITED,

Pbi PRODUCTS, INC.,

Koninklijke Ten Cate bv.,

Westex,

Gunei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.,

Huntsman International LLC.,

LENZING AG,

Solvay,

L. Gore & Associates, Inc.,

Kaneka Americas Holding, Inc.,

Glen Raven, Inc.,

Charles Parsons,

Banswara Syntex Limited,

Trevira GmbH,

Auburn Manufacturing, Inc.,

Taiwan K.K. Corp,

Ada & Ina,

KERMEL,

XM Textiles,

begoodtex co.ltd.,

Newtex Industries, Inc.,

Competitive Landscape:

The global fire resistant fabrics market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

What Is Usages Of Fire Resistant Fabrics?

Fabrics made from treated fibers are flame resistant for the life of the garment. The flame retardant chemical can’t be removed by normal wear or laundering. The garment would no longer be flame resistant only if it becomes torn or soiled to the degree that the soil won’t wash out. It has its wide application in industrial, defense & public safety services, transport, and others. Stringent industrial regulations and standardization pertaining to safety at workplace may act as the major driver in the growth of fire resistant fabrics market. On the other side, fluctuating raw material costs may hamper the market.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Stringent industrial regulations and standardization pertaining to safety at workplace

Growing demand from end-use industries

High cost of production and huge investment for R&D

Fluctuating raw material costs

Global Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Strategic Key Insights For 2019:

– Facilitates decision making in view of noteworthy and gauging information also the drivers and limitations available of the market.

– Report understands the structure of Fire Resistant Fabrics trade by distinctive its varied segments and Sub-segments.

– Research and analyze the Fire Resistant Fabrics market standing and future forecast associated with production, Fire Resistant Fabrics price structure, consumption, and market historical knowledge.

– Market split the breakdown knowledge by company, products, end-user, and prime countries, Fire Resistant Fabrics market history knowledge from 2015 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

– Analysis of Fire Resistant Fabrics Market regarding individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the overall Fire Resistant Fabrics Market.

– Global Fire Resistant Fabrics market 2019 Report analyzes competitive expansions like past & future agreements, new product launches, and Industrial acquisition.

– Research report target the key international Fire Resistant Fabrics players to characterize sales volume, Business revenue, growth potential, drivers, SWOT analysis, and development plans in coming years.

Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Segments:

The global fire resistant fabrics market is segmented on the basis of type in to:

treated fire-resistant fabrics,

inherent fire-resistant fabrics.

The treated fire-resistant fabrics segment is sub segmented in to :

fire-resistant cotton,

fire-resistant viscose,

fire-resistant polyester,

fire-resistant nylon 6.

The inherent fire-resistant fabrics segment is sub segmented in to :

aramid,

pbi (polybenzimidazole),

modacrylic,

polyamide,

pi (polyimide).

On the basis of application, the global fire resistant fabrics market is segmented in to:

apparel,

non-apparel,

On the basis of end-use industry, the global fire resistant fabrics market is segmented in to:

industrial,

defense & public safety services,

transport,

The industrial segment is sub segmented in to: construction & manufacturing, oil & gas, and others.

The defense & public safety services segment is sub segmented in to: military, and firefighting & law enforcement.

The transport segment is sub segmented in to: railways, aircraft, marine, and automotive

On the basis of geography:

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East & Africa.

