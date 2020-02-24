Foot Orthotics Insoles Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Foot Orthotics Insoles Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 116 pages with table and figures in it.

Foot Orthotics Insoles provide cushioning and minor support in your shoes. Because the material is soft and deforms easily, they need to be changed every three to six months on average. They may function as shoe deodorizers, provide arch support, or offer targeted relief to the heel, midsole, or ball of the foot (metatarsus).

Shoe insoles can correct a variety of biomechanical foot problems (including pronation and supination) while helping stabilize and cushion vulnerable arches and midsoles. They are especially useful for athletes who are prone to overuse injury, have stability issues, or are experiencing foot, knee, hip, or lower back pain while on their feet.

Foot orthotic insoles are intended to support or correct the abnormal or irregular walking pattern. They change the angle at which the foot strikes while walking and therefore assist the limb or the torso to restore the alignment and positioning of the foot. These insoles amend the postural stability by enhancing the afferent somatosensory information available to the central nervous system and provide arch support and pain relief for a myriad of foot conditions including flat feet.

Scope of the Report:

The USA average price of Foot Orthotics Insoles is in the decreasing trend, from 10.7 USD/Unit in 2013 to 9.8 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification includes the Leather, Polypropylene, Others. Polypropylene was leading segment and it accounted for over 42.24% market share of total revenue generated in 2017. Polypropylene offers properties such as semi-rigidity, flexibility and durability over other materials. Thus, polypropylene is widely used to manufacture foot orthotics insoles. Leather is another key outlet of the foot orthotics market and it held 19.7% share of total market in 2017.

Some of the key applications in the foot orthotics insole market include sports, medical and others. Medical segment accounted for over 69.3% share of total sales generated in 2017. This growth is mainly due to increasing prevalence of diabetes coupled with rising awareness regarding foot complications. Sports segment is another leading segment of foot orthotic insole market and it accounted for over 25% share of total market in 2017. This growth is mainly attributed to growing demand for orthotic insoles in skating shoes, basketball shoes, and others.

The demand for the Foot Orthotic Insoles has seen a dramatic increase over the past few years due to the increasing prevalence of diseases such as diabetes, obesity, arthritis. According to the American Academy of Orthoptists and Prosthetic’s, out of 20.8 Million children and adults in the U.S., around 7% have diabetes. Diabetes is the leading cause of lower limb amputations, with over 50% of non-traumatic amputations due to diabetic complications. With growing incidence of diabetes, demand for foot orthotics insoles is expected to grow significantly. Similarly, obesity will be a key driving factor for orthotic industry, as rising incidence of obesity will lead to growth in orthopedic ailments and hence, the need for orthopedic support devices and solutions.

The worldwide market for Foot Orthotics Insoles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019,This report focuses on the Foot Orthotics Insoles in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Dr. Scholl’s (Bayer)

Superfeet

Implus

Sidas

OttoBock

Bauerfeind

Aetrex Worldwide

Wintersteiger (BootDocs)

Powerstep

Footbalance Systems

Comfortfit Labs

Euroleathers

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Leather

Polypropylene

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Sports

Medical

Other

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Foot Orthotics Insoles product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Foot Orthotics Insoles, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Foot Orthotics Insoles in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Foot Orthotics Insoles competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Foot Orthotics Insoles breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Foot Orthotics Insoles market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Foot Orthotics Insoles sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

