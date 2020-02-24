Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Future Demand, Industry Analysis & Outlook Of E-Retail Market In UK During 2018 – 2023” to its huge collection of research reports.



The UK online market is set to reach 55.9bn in 2018 and remain on a positive growth trajectory, albeit slowing as the channel matures. Clothing & footwear is expected to remain the largest sector online in the next five years as clothing & footwear specialists improve their online propositions, encouraging consumers to shop more regularly and online pureplays continue to bolster spend in the sector.

– Despite being a mature sector online, clothing & footwear revenue will rise 40.3% out to 2023 and is predicted to remain the largest sector online.

– Average annual order frequency varies significantly across sectors, driven by factors including impulse purchases, price, the need for replacement items and convenience.

– Mobiles currently have the second highest device penetration with 48.1% of online shoppers purchasing via the device – though this is a substantial 45.9 ppts behind desktop/laptop penetration.

– Retailers must adapt to compete with Amazon, which dominates across almost all sectors.

