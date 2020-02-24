Future Prospects of Medium-voltage Protection Relay Market Insights and Future trends 2025

The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest medium-voltage protection relay market from 2018 to 2023. Increasing T&D network expansions and industrialization projects are some of the key factors responsible for the growth of the medium-voltage protection relay market.

The global Medium-voltage Protection Relay market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Medium-voltage Protection Relay volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Medium-voltage Protection Relay market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Rockwell

Eaton

Mitsubishi Electric

Schweitzer

Larsen & Toubro

Toshiba

Terasaki

Powell Industries

Woodward

Solcon

GE

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Electromechanical & Static Relay

Digital & Numerical Relay

Segment by Application

Utilities

Industrial

Commercial & Institutional

