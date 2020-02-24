Gastric Electrical Stimulators Market Growth and Forecast 2017-2027

Gastric electrical stimulator is an electronic stimulation device used to manage gastroparesis. Gastroparesis is a condition or disorder which affect the nerves of the stomach and prevent them to perform its function normally. Usually, stomach break the solid food into small particle but during the gastroparesis food do not move into small intestine and remain in stomach longer than usual. This conditions causes overgrowth of bacteria in small intestine and causes the symptoms like chronic nausea or vomiting and can also cause constipation. This condition cannot be treated be standard medication treatment and leads to malnutrition and dehydration. Gastric electrical stimulator is used to treat or manage this condition. It is a small battery powered device which is being implanted under the skin in the lower abdominal area. Gastric electrical stimulator system consist of two unipolar intramuscular leads and a neurostimulator.

Gastric Electrical Stimulators Market: Drivers and Restraints

Currently, there is only one gastric electrical stimulator called as Enterra Therapy System has been approved to manage gastroparesis on the basis of humanitarian device exemption indications by US FDA. Gastric electrical stimulators market is expected to be driven by the inability of medication option to treat gastroparesis. This is the only procedural option available to treat chronic nausea and vomiting associated with gastroparesis. This factor is also expected to drive the growth of gastric electrical stimulators. Regulatory body support for management of rare condition is estimated to booth the growth.

Gastric Electrical Stimulators Market: Segmentation

Gastric electrical stimulators market can be segmented on the basis of End User and Geography.

On the basis of End User the global gastric electrical stimulators market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Gastric Electrical Stimulators Market: Overview

Gastroparesis is a rare condition which cannot be managed with traditional medication treatment options. Gastric electrical stimulation is the only therapy option which can help in managing the gastroparesis. Gastric electrical stimulators market is expected to grow over the forecast period due to above mentioned factor. Other factors which are driving the growth of gastric electrical stimulators market is increasing prevalence of both type 1 and type 2 diabetes as these both types of diabetes are the primary cause of the gastroparesis. These is only one player available in the global gastric electrical stimulators market which provide opportunity for other companies to venture into this market. Hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers are the major end user where these devices are being implanted. These devices require one to five days stay due to this reason hospitals end user segment is expected to show significant growth.

Gastric Electrical Stimulators Market: Region Wise Outlook

Geographically, the global gastric electrical stimulators market can be segmented into regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America is most attractive market for the gastric electrical stimulators and expected to continue to dominate the market over the forecast period owning to regulatory support and increasing awareness among healthcare professionals regarding the gastroparesis. Efforts of some of the organizations such as The American College of Gastroenterology and National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) who has issued guidelines listing gastric electrical stimulators as safe and effective treatment option for gastroparesis are also expected to drive the growth of gastric electrical stimulators market in US over the forecast period. FDA support which approved launch of Enterra Therapy System only available gastric electrical stimulators system on humanitarian device exemption ground is also driving the growth in US. Europe and Japan is also expected to follow the North America due to increasing prevalence of diabetes associated gastroparesis. Due to lack of awareness regarding the gastroparesis and unavailability of gastric electrical estimators is expected to be reason for APEJ region not showing significant growth.

Gastric Electrical Stimulators Market: Key Players

Currently, Medtronic Public Limited Company is the only company offering gastric electrical stimulator.