Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Glass Tableware Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.



This report on the global glass tableware market provides analysis for the period 2014–2026, wherein 2017 is the base year and 2018 to 2026is the forecast period. Data for 2014, 2015, and 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to influence the growth of the glass tableware market during the said period. The study provides comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of value estimates (US$ Mn) across different geographies.

Global Glass Tableware Market: Trends and Opportunities

Glass tableware includes crockery, cutlery, and other objects made from glass and are used for serving and eating meals at a table. Glass tableware can be classified into beverageware, tableware, baby bottles, and others. Beverageware can be further divided into tea pots, coffee/tea jugs, pitchers, and coffee brewers. Tableware can be segmented into glass, cups, and mugs. Others can be divided into casseroles, roasters, bowls, and others. Growth of the hotel & catering industry is projected to drive demand for glass tableware in the near future. Increase in investments in the hotel & catering industry in emerging countries such as India and China has fueled the growth of the glass tableware industry.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=149417

Moreover, glass tableware products are widely used in the hotel & catering industry. Furthermore, rise in disposable income of consumers has resulted in increase in expenditure on travel and tourism. This in turn boosts the growth of the hotel industry. Buying behavior of consumers in case of dinnerware has seen a shift, depending on occasion, style, and packaging of the products. Buying decisions usually depend on lifestyle, social standards, income, and availability of cheaper products. Consumers in the higher social strata prefer to use glassware as compared to chinaware or plastic ware, as it symbolizes a luxury lifestyle and is at par with the prevailing social trends

Global Glass Tableware Market: Key Segments

The glass tableware market has been segmented on the basis of product and geography. Based on product, the market has been classified into beverageware, tableware, baby bottles, and others. Beverageware is further divided into tea pots, coffee/tea jugs, pitchers, and coffee brewers. Tableware is segmented into glass, cups, and mugs. Others segment is further classified into cookpots, roasters, casseroles, bakeware, bowl, food warmer, and measuring jugs.

Browse TOC @ https://www.researchmoz.us/glass-tableware-market-global-and-egypt-industry-analysis-market-size-trends-and-forecast-2011-2017-report.html/toc

Geographically, the report classifies the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA),and Latin America. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the U.S, Germany, U.K., France, Benelux, Italy, Russia, NORDIC, China, India, Japan, UAE, North Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa, Brazil, and others.

Global Glass Tableware Market: Scope of the Study

The report also includes key developments in the glass tableware market. Porter’s Five Force Analysis which identifies bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and degree of competition is included in the report. Value chain analysis which shows workflow in the glass tableware market and identifies raw material service providers and distribution channels are also covered in the report. Segment trends and regional trends are part of the report. It also covers segment-wise comparison matrix, incremental opportunity analysis, and market positioning of key players for all regions covered in the scope of study.

Incremental opportunity analysis identifies and compares attractiveness of segments based on CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America along with all the countries included in these regions. The same has also been provided for the product segments.

Global Glass Tableware Market: Competitive Landscape

The report includes competition landscape which covers competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global glass tableware industry based on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players based on their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by leading players of the glass tableware market.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, and key developments. The companies profiled in the global glass tableware market include Libbey Inc., ARC International S.A., Anchor Hocking LLC, Sisecam Group, Bormioli Rocco SpA, Wuerttembergische Metallwarenfabrik AG, Lenox Corporation, World Kitchen LLC, LaOpala R.G. Ltd. Borosil Glass Works Ltd., Kavalier Glass A.S., and Termisil Huta Szkla Wolomin S.A.

The global glass tableware market is segmented as below:

Global Glass Tableware Market, by Product

Beverageware Tea Pots Coffee/ Tea Jugs Pitchers Coffee Brewers

Tableware Glass Cups Mugs

Baby Bottles

Others Cookpots Roasters Casseroles Bakeware Bowl Food Warmer Measuring Jugs



Global Glass Tableware Market, by Geography