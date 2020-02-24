Global Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market 2018 – Latest Industry Trends, Competitive Research & Growth By 2023

Analytical Research Cognizance Offers a 5-Year Forecast For The “Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market” From 2018 to 2023. A Competitive Landscape has been Included to Provide Report Audiences with a Dashboard View and a Market Structure. Detailed Profiles of Manufacturers along With Appendix are also Included within the Report to Evaluate Their Long-Term and Short-Term Strategies.

Agent Performance Optimization covers everything from workforce and performance management, quality monitoring, analytics and virtual agents. Agent performance optimization is widely used in contact centers for agent-facing technologies. These contact center applications essentially seek to reduce workforce costs, increase agent effectiveness, and improve service levels. These tools ease manager’s task in planning schedules, forecasting agent requirements, measuring agent performance, analyzing results and improving outcomes.

With today’s complex and omnichannel customer journeys, executives and organizations should strive to get everything they can out of their workforce management system. The bottom line is that optimizing contact center and call center performance will help to develop a competitive advantage as agent productivity is improved, customers’ needs are proactively met, and, ultimately, revenues are increased.

A Workforce Management solution can have a profound impact on all areas of the customer service – from long-term planning and intraday management, to follow-up and performance management.

The market is growing at a very rapid pace and with rise in technological innovation, competition and M&A activities in the industry many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new manufacturer entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Agent Performance Optimization (APO) will register a 15.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 4530 million by 2023, from US$ 1920 million in 2017.

This Study Considers the Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Value and Volume Generated from the Sales of the Following Segments:

Global Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Segmentation by Product Type:

Cloud Based

On Premises

Global Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Segmentation by Application:

Small & Mid-sized Businesses

Large Enterprises

The Report also Presents the Market Competition Landscape and a Corresponding Detailed Analysis of the Major Players in the Market. The Key Players Covered in this Report:

NICE Ltd

Genesys

Verint Systems Inc

Aspect

Calabrio

Five9

Teleopti AB

ZOOM International

InVision AG

Upstream Works Software

Envision Telephony

CallMiner

CallFinder

HigherGround, Inc.

Market Segment by Regions, Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research Objectives of Global Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market:

To Study and Analyze the Global Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application

To understand the structure of Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market by identifying its various sub segments

Focuses on the key Global Agent Performance Optimization (APO) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years

To Analyze the Agent Performance Optimization (APO) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market

To Share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks)

To Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report:

Market Introduction

Research Objectives

Market Research Methodology

Chapter Two: Executive Summary on Global Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market:

Market Overview

Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Three: Global Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market by Players:

Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Sales Market Share by Players 2016-2018

Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Sale Price by Players

Competition Landscape Analysis

Chapter Four: Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market by Regions:

Agent Performance Optimization (APO) by Regions

Global Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Value by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas:

Americas Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Consumption by Countries, Consumption by Type & Application

Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

Chapter Six: APAC:

APAC Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Consumption by Countries, Consumption by Type & Application

Chapter Seven: Europe:

Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Consumption by Application, Consumption by Type

Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa:

Middle East & Africa Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market by Countries by Application, Consumption by Type

Key Economic Indicators of Few Middle East & Africa Countries

Chapter Nine: Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends:

Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Drivers and Impact

Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Industry Challenges and Impact

Market Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer:

Direct Marketing

Indirect Marketing

Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Distributors

Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Forecast:

Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Consumption Forecast (2018-2023)

Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Value Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

Global Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Forecast by Application

Chapter Twelve: Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Key Players Analysis:

Sensus

Company Details

Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Product Offered

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion on Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market

