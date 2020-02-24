Global Anti-Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market 2019 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Anti-peptic Ulcre drug is one of various classes of drugs with different action mechanisms used to treat or ameliorate peptic ulcer or irritation of the gastrointestinal tract.

China’s anti-trust crackdown on foreign pharmaceutical companies has left many foreign investors in the healthcare industry shocked. The Chinese government has had no qualms about openly stating that it prefers hospitals to purchase from domestic producers. That said, China’s homegrown manufacturers of medical devices and medicine still lack the sophistication to produce many of the more advanced health care products the country needs. Amid rising living standards and an aging population, China’s healthcare needs are set to rise sharply in the coming years.

In April 2015, China amended its Drug Administration Law, introducing two major changes.

The first is a simplification of the company set-up procedure for pharmaceutical companies. Prior to the amendment, investors that wanted to manufacture or distribute pharmaceuticals needed to have a Drug Manufacturing License or a Drug Distribution License before applying for a business license. Now, investors may apply for these after the company has been set up, significantly speeding up the incorporation process.

More importantly, the amendment removes the price controls that the Chinese government had in place for medicines. As of the year 2000, medicines that were listed on the government’s Medical Insurance Catalog, and those medicines on which there was a monopoly, had their prices fixed or guided by the government. About 23 percent of the medicines on the Chinese market had government fixed or guided prices. The price of other medicines was left to market forces. While these price restrictions are now fully removed, companies still need to abide by China’s anti-trust laws. Companies abusing their dominant market position are still punishable under Chinese law.

While recent moves have made it easier for foreign investors to introduce new medical products to the Chinese market, the Chinese government has at the same time placed restraints on advertising healthcare products. The final text of the revised Advertising Law was released by the National People’s Congress, China main legislative body, in late April 2015. The law comes into force in September 2015.

The 2015 Advertising Law has special stipulations about advertising for medicine and medical devices. For one, advertising for anesthetics, psychotropic drugs, toxic and radioactive drugs for medical use is not allowed, nor is advertisement for drugs, treatment plans and medical devices to combat drug addiction. Advertising for prescription drugs other than those mentioned previously is only allowed in professional medical journals.

The content for medical advertisements is regulated as well. Any advertisement for drugs, medical treatment or medical devices may not contain the following:

Segmentation by product type:

Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs)

Potassium-Competitive Acid Blockers (P-CAB)

Antacids

H2 Antagonists

Ulcer Protective Drugs

Segmentation by application:

Gastritis

Gastric Ulcers

Duodenal Ulcers

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

AstraZeneca

Ask-pharm

Takeda

Yangtze River Pharm

Shandong Luoxin

Huadong Medicine

Changzhou Siyao

Beijing Yuekang

Guangdong Dahua

Xian Janssen

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

