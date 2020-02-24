Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market 2019 – IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP, Agribotix

This new report by Eon Market Research, titled “Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market 2019 Research Report, 2015 – 2025” offers a comprehensive analysis of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture industry at a global as well as regional and country level. Key facts analyzed in this report include the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025. This report primarily focuses on the study of the competitive landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors in global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market.

This report on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market presents market size in terms of volume and value (or whichever applicable) for the entire forecast period and also offers CAGR for the forecast period under consideration.

Key trends analyzed for the prospective readers of this Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market report include major demand drivers, restraints and key opportunities prevailing in the industry. Certain high-level analysis of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market such as value chain analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and market attractiveness analysis to cover all the circumstances affecting this Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture industry is also covered in this report. Portfolio analysis helps to understand the product mix of leading companies in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture industry.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market, with revenue production, sales, gross margin, and market share for each manufacturer, covering –

IBM

Intel

Microsoft

SAP

Agribotix

The Climate Corporation

Mavrx

aWhere

Precision Hawk

Granular

Prospera Technologies

Spensa Technologies

Resson

Vision Robotics

Harvest Croo Robotics

CropX

John Deere

Gamaya

Cainthus

Consumption, production, capacity, market share, growth rate, and prices are included for each product type segment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market –

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Predictive Analytics

Consumption, market share and growth rate for each application segment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market –

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Drone Analytics

Agriculture Robots

Others

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market report presents all-inclusive information on raw materials suppliers, equipment suppliers, manufacturing cost, capacity, production, profit margin, capacity utilization rate, etc. The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market report also covers a systematic geographical analysis.

Key regions analyzed in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market include; North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East Africa. The country-level analysis included for U.S., UK, France, Germany, Russia, China, Japan, India, and Brazil. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture industry report provides detailed bifurcation of each segment on global, regional and country level. In a word, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of direction and control for companies and individuals interested in the market.

