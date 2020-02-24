Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast by 2025
ARCognizance.com shared report “The Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market” which covers data and information on capacity and production overview, production, market share analysis, sales overview, supply, sales, and shortage, import, export and consumption as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin of The Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.
The Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market report is prepared by top research professionals through in-depth primary and secondary research. If you are looking for the Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market report for either academic or commercial interest, can get in touch with Arcognizance.com for further details and customizations on the report .
In 2017, the global Artificial Intelligence in Retail market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence in Retail status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence in Retail development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study:
IBM
Microsoft
Nvidia
Amazon Web Services
Oracle
SAP
Intel
Google
Sentient Technologies
Salesforce
Visenze
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:
Cloud
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, split into:
Predictive Merchandising
Programmatic Advertising
Market Forecasting
In-Store Visual Monitoring and Surveillance
Location-Based Marketing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Intelligence in Retail are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Points from TOC for Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market:
Chapter One: Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Report Overview
Chapter Two: Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Growth Trends
Chapter Three: Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Share by Key Players
Chapter Four: Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Breakdown Data by Type and Application
Chapter Five: Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market: United States
Chapter Six: Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market: Europe
Chapter Seven: Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market: China
Chapter Eight: Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market: Japan
Chapter Nine: Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market: Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market: India
Chapter Eleven: Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market: Central & South America
Chapter Twelve: Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market International Players Profiles
Chapter Thirteen: Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Forecast 2018-2025
Chapter Fourteen: Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Appendix
