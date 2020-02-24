MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Breast Imaging Equipment Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 138 pages with table and figures in it.

This comprehensive Breast Imaging Equipment Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Breast Imaging Equipment is an equipment using low-energy X-rays (usually around 30 kVp) to examine the women’s breast, and it is used as a diagnostic and screening tool. Breast Imaging Equipment is for the early detection of breast cancer, typically through characteristic masses’ detection.

Scope of the Report:

South China is the largest production province of Breast Imaging Equipment, with production market share nearly 42%. And its sales market share of Breast Imaging Equipment is 18%. Main manufacturers of Breast Imaging Equipment in South China are ANKE, Angell, Sinomdt, Macroo, etc.

The second largest production province is North China, following South China with the production market share of 32% and the sales market share nearly 23%. The manufacturing factory of Hologic is located in Beijing. There are lots of products exported to other regions from North China every year.

Players with high-quality products are Philips, Siemens, Hologic, GE Healthcare, etc. But only Philips, Siemens, Hologic have plants in China, which is very helpful for promoting their position in Chinese Breast Imaging Equipment market.

The worldwide market for Breast Imaging Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019,This report focuses on the Breast Imaging Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Siemens

Philips

Hologic

Perlong Medical

ANKE

Angell

Sinomdt

Macroo

Orich Medical Equipment

GE Healthcare

Planmed

Metaltronica

TOSHIBA

MEDI-FUTURE

FUJIFILM

IMS

Genoray

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Analog Breast Imaging Equipment

Digital Breast Imaging Equipment

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

General Surgery

Breast Surgery

Physical Examination

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Breast Imaging Equipment product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Breast Imaging Equipment, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Breast Imaging Equipment in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Breast Imaging Equipment competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Breast Imaging Equipment breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Breast Imaging Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Breast Imaging Equipment sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

