Global Cold Milling Machine Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Cold Milling Machine Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 162 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Cold Milling Machine Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Cold Milling Machine (also known as a cold planer, pavement planer, pavement recycler or rotomill) is a piece of heavy equipment used to remove old asphalt pavements and surfaces from roadways, resulting in an even surface. The machine’s revolving cutting head cuts into the pavement at a predetermined depth and cross slope and removes the reclaimed asphalt pavement (RAP). The milling machine is equipped with a conveyor which deposits the RAP into a transport truck, or the RAP can be left in place (wind-rowed) to be removed at a later date or used in recycling.

The global cold milling machine average price is in the decline trend, from 326 K $/unit in 2013 to 297 K $/unit in 2017. The price will be in decline trend if more capacity goes into operation and price of the raw material get reduction in the future. The cold milling machine sales will reach about 3174 units in 2017 from 2623 units in 2013 all around the world, with the CAGR of 4.88%.

Request a sample copy [email protected]

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/533915

Europe is the largest consumption country of cold milling machine in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. European market took up about 38% the global market in 2017, followed by USA (24%), and China is followed with the share about 21%.

Germany, USA, China, Italy, France and Sweden are now the key producers of cold milling machines. There are some producers with low price, poor quality products in China. Some of them bought core component from foreign enterprises, such as Caterpillar, Wirtgen, etc. The high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers.

Wirtgen, CMI, Caterpillar, RoadTec, XCMG, Bomag, Huatong Kinetics, Sany Group, John Deere, Xi’an Hongda, SCMC, XRMC, Atlas Copco, LiuGong, XGMA, Dingsheng and Zoomlion are the key producers in the global cold milling machine market. Top ten took up about 90% of the global production in 2017. Wirtgen hold about half of the global market while CMI, Caterpillar, etc. which have leading technology and market position, are wellknown suppliers around the world, and XCMG, Huatong Kinetics, Sany Group and Xi’an Hongda are the leading supplier in China with the total local share of about 50%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cold Milling Machine market will register a -1.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 870 million by 2024, from US$ 940 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cold Milling Machine business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cold Milling Machine market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Cold Milling Machine value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Small Cold Milling Machine

Medium Cold Milling Machine

Large Cold Milling Machine

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Asphalt Road

Concrete Road

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Cold-Milling-Machine-Market-Growth-2019-2024.html

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Wirtgen

CMI

Caterpillar

RoadTec

XCMG

Bomag

Huatong Kinetics

Sany Group

John Deere

Xi’an Hongda

SCMC

XRMC

Atlas Copco

LiuGong

XGMA

Dingsheng

Zoomlion

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Key questions answered in this comprehensive study – Global Cold Milling Machine Market Growth 2019-2024

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Global Cold Milling Machine Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Global Cold Milling Machine Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Cold Milling Machine Market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Cold Milling Machine Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Cold Milling Machine market?

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Cold Milling Machine consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Cold Milling Machine market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cold Milling Machine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cold Milling Machine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Cold Milling Machine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Order a Purchase Report Copy [email protected]

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/533915

About us: – MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070

+44-20-3290-4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook