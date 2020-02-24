Global Floating Hotels Market Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Revenue, Industry Overview, Manufacturers, Regions, Application by 2018-2025

The Global Floating Hotels Market report is prepared by top research professionals through in-depth primary and secondary research. If you are looking for the Floating Hotels Market report for either academic or commercial interest, can get in touch with Analytical Research Cognizance for further details and customizations on the report .

This report studies the global Floating Hotels Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Floating hotels are built on riverside areas and have gained traction over the past few years globally.

These hotels are constructed on columns that are raised from water bed and are similar to other traditional hotels, with all the amenities included. The floating hotels attract numerous travelers and are significantly preferred by newly-wed couples for their honeymoon destination.

In 2017, the global Floating Hotels market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in Floating Hotels Market study:

Floating and rotating hotel tower

Conrad Maldives(Hilton)

Dragon Inn

Four Seasons

Punta Caracol Acqua Lodge (Panama)

River Kwai Jungle Rafts (Thailand)

The Queen Mary(California)

…Continued

Market segment by Type, Floating Hotels Market can be split into:

Single Occupancy and Double Occupancy.

Market segment by Application, Floating Hotels Market split into:

Business Trip, Resorts and Tourism.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, Floating Hotels Market report covers:

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America .

Major Points from TOC for Floating Hotels Market:

1: Industry Overview of Floating Hotels Market

2: Global Floating Hotels Market Competition Analysis by Players

3: Company (Top Players) Profiles

4: Global Floating Hotels Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

5: United States Floating Hotels Market Development Status and Outlook

6: EU Floating Hotels Market Development Status and Outlook

7: Japan Floating Hotels Market Development Status and Outlook

8: China Floating Hotels Market Development Status and Outlook

9: India Floating Hotels Market Development Status and Outlook

10: Southeast Asia Floating Hotels Market Development Status and Outlook

11: Floating Hotels Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

12: Floating Hotels Market Dynamics

13: Floating Hotels Market Effect Factors Analysis

14: Floating Hotels Market Research Finding/Conclusion

15: Floating Hotels Market Appendix

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Floating Hotels Market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

