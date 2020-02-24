Global Irrigation Controllers Market| Latest Growth, Development Trends, Key Players Analysis & Forecast 2019-2025

This report studies the global Irrigation Controllers market status and forecast, categorizes the global Irrigation Controllers market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

This report studies the Irrigation Controllers market. An irrigation controller is a device to operate automatic irrigation systems such as lawn sprinklers and drip irrigation systems. Most controllers have a means of setting the frequency of irrigation, the start time, and the duration of watering. Some controllers have additional features such as multiple programs to allow different watering frequencies for different types of plants, rain delay settings, input terminals for sensors such as rain and freeze sensors, soil moisture sensors, weather data, remote operation, etc.

The Toro Company is the world leading manufacturer in global Irrigation Controllers market with the revenue market share of 6.62%.There are some new players such as SkydropWeathermatic and Rachio only focus on Smart Controllers.

Compared to 2015, Irrigation Controllers market managed to increase sales by 7.88% to 1135.25 million USD worldwide in 2016 from 1052.33 million USD in 2015. Overall, the Irrigation Controllers market performance is positive. With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Irrigation Controllers raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Irrigation Controllers.

The global Irrigation Controllers market is valued at 1230 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 2220 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Rain Bird Corporation

The Toro Company

Hunter Industries

Netafim

Hydropoint Data Systems

The Scotts Company

Calsense

Galcon

Rachio Inc.

Weathermatic.

Gilmour

Orbit

Skydrop

Raindrip

Gardena

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Smart Controllers

Tap Timers

Basic Controllers

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Farms

Orchard

Greenhouses

Sports Grounds

Turfs & Landscapes

Golf

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Irrigation Controllers capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Irrigation Controllers manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

