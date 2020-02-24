Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Market For Brachytherapy Devices Is Predicted To Rise At 4.2% CAGR Between 2017 – 2022, To Be Worth US$383.7 Mn By 2022” to its huge collection of research reports.



The rising incidence of cancer is the chief driver of the global brachytherapy devices market. Brachytherapy devices limit the effect of radiation only to the diseased or affected body parts, in turn protecting the healthier tissues against radiation. The technique therefore offers a simpler methodology of cancer treatment using radiating therapy in localized doses. Besides being more willing to spend on advanced treatments, patients also prefer treatment options that pose lesser risk of side-effects. Owing to their integral features, brachytherapy devices make a hand in glove fit for catering similar demand. They ensure advanced treatment with lesser risk of side-effects. On the back of this, the global brachytherapy market will sustain a positive growth in the coming years.

In the last few years, the number of patients availing brachytherapy has exponentially increased. This is attributable to the improved efficiency and shorter treatment time offered by these devices. Moreover, the global brachytherapy devices market is also expected to get facilitated by the cost-effectiveness of this treatment.

Global Brachytherapy Market: Scope of the Study

The global brachytherapy market is forecast to exhibit steady growth in the coming years. The report covers various factors enabling growth in the market. It furthermore maps growth drivers and restraints influencing the uptake of brachytherapy devices across various end users. Furthermore, the report gauges various opportunities on the back of which the market will accelerate its pace in the coming years. To provide a more holistic overview the report therefore includes detailed market attractiveness analysis. It also encompasses opportunity map to present insights into the prevailing trends in the market and present refined outlook for the future.

For the purpose of the study, the global brachytherapy market is segmented based on diverse criteria. Using proven research methodologies the factors affecting the market across these segments are studied in detail. In addition, the report identifies the most profitable segments within the global brachytherapy devices market, thus providing valuable recommendations to the market players helping them pick pace amidst a dynamic business environment.

A detailed competitive analysis offered in the latter sections is intended at enabling readers gauge rivalry among the key market players. Prominent vendors are profiled in this section, which also includes analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of the key market players. Strategies adopted by the market players and the effect of the same on the overall market are studied. This, coupled with various other factors are taken into consideration to offer a holistic overview of the global brachytherapy market.

Global Brachytherapy Market: Segmentation

Based on technique, the global brachytherapy devices market can be bifurcated into high dose rate and low dose rate. Of these, the market is forecast to witness higher demand in the low dose rate segment. In terms of end user, hospitals and oncology treatment centers constitute the key segments within the global brachytherapy devices market. By application, the market can be segmented into cervical cancer, prostate cancer, skin cancer, breast cancer, and others. Share contributed by each of these segments to the market is calculated. Furthermore, prominent trends influencing the market’s trajectory across these segments are studied in detail. Besides this, the report also offers regional analysis of the global brachytherapy devices market. North America, Europe, Latin America, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and the Middle East and Africa constitute the key market segments based on geography.

