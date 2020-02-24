Global Natural and Synthetic Graphite Market 2019 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Natural & Synthetic Graphite is a very common mineral, soft native carbon, occurring in black to dark-gray foliated masses, with metallic luster and greasy feel: used for pencil leads, as a lubricant, and for making crucibles and other refractories; plumbago; black lead.

The global production of natural & synthetic graphite increases to 1072 K MT in 2016 from 1054 K MT in 2012, at a CAGR of less than 0.75%. In 2016, the global natural & synthetic graphite market is led by China, capturing about 70% of global natural & synthetic graphite production. India is the second-largest country market with 7% global Share.

Natural & synthetic graphite market change a lot in the past few years in China, the average price of natural graphite was about 330$/MT in 2009, but it increased rapidly up to about 940$/MT in 2010-2011, because of the large volume and rapid growth of export and downstream demand, the graphite after 2012. Then, it kept declining since 2011 while the refractories market began to decrease and the government got to limit to mine, the price was just about 520$/MT in 2014.10.

The Chinese production of natural graphite kept increasing in 2010-2013, especially in 2013, the production growth rate reached 7% though the price declined by more than 12.6%. It is said that the mine of graphite even increased by more than 30% in Jixi, Heilongjiang one of the largest graphite market in China. The capacity became grave oversupply at the same time. In 2014, government constraint policy came into working, and the mine got the efficacious restraint. The market is expected to be normalization in next years.

In the past five years, China mainly exported the primary processed graphite with the share of more than 40%, about 140 K MT each year, of the total production by low price, while imported high-end product from Japan, USA and Germany by very high price, which was even dozens of times more than the export price. Now, China has turn to the deep-process of the graphite. Some new projects come into work in these years. And China begins graphite overhaul in 2017, it may lead the Chinese export to expand in the near future.

Natural & synthetic graphite downstream is wide and recently natural & synthetic graphite has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Refractories, Metallurgy, Parts and components, Batteries, Other. Globally, the natural & synthetic graphite market is mainly driven by Refractories and Metallurgy market which account for nearly 66% of total downstream consumption of natural & synthetic graphite in global in 2016.

Based on types of natural & synthetic graphite available in the market, the report segments the market into Natural Graphite, Synthetic Graphite. The Natural Graphite market accounted for the largest market share in 2016, mainly owing to its’ low price structure.

At present, the major manufacturers of natural & synthetic graphite are South Sea Graphite, Haida Graphite, Yixiang Group, BTR, National de Grafite, Northeast Asia Mineral Resources, Aoyu Graphite Group, Xincheng New Material, SGL, Tiansheng Nonmetal Ind, etc. The top five of them is holding about 41% sales market share in 2016.

According to this study, over the next five years the Natural & Synthetic Graphite market will register a 0.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 950 million by 2024, from US$ 930 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Natural & Synthetic Graphite business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Natural & Synthetic Graphite market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Natural & Synthetic Graphite value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Natural Graphite

Synthetic Graphite

Segmentation by application:

Refractories

Metallurgy

Parts and components

Batteries

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

South Sea Graphite

Haida Graphite

Yixiang Group

BTR

National de Grafite

Northeast Asia Mineral Resources

Aoyu Graphite Group

Xincheng New Material

SGL

Tiansheng Nonmetal Ind

Xinghe Graphite

Heijin Graphite

Imerys Graphite & Carbon

Agrawal Graphite Industries

Jinhuafeng Graphite

Fangda Carbon

Graphit Kropfmuhl AG

Grafitbergbau Kaisersberg

Fuda Graphite

Fenlu Graphite

Black Dragon Graphite

Huangyu Graphite

Puchen Graphite

Koh-i-Noor Grafit Sro

Tirupati Graphite

Xincheng Graphite

Jinhui Graphite

Yanxin Graphite

Shida Carbon

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Natural & Synthetic Graphite consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Natural & Synthetic Graphite market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Natural & Synthetic Graphite manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Natural & Synthetic Graphite with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Natural & Synthetic Graphite submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Natural & Synthetic Graphite by Players

Chapter Four: Natural & Synthetic Graphite by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Natural & Synthetic Graphite Market Forecast

