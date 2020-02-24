Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Size and Growth Rate to 2024 is Examined in a Latest Research

Negative Pressure wound therapy (NPWT) is used to treat acute and chronic wounds. A vacuum source creates continuous or intermittent negative pressure inside the wound to remove fluid, exudates, and infectious materials to prepare the wound for healing and closure.1 NPWT systems consist of a vacuum pump, drainage tubing, foam or gauze wound dressing, and an adhesive film dressing that covers and seals the wound.

North America is the largest market of negative pressure wound therapy, both in production and consumption. In 2015, North America supplied more than 60% and consumed more than 50% of the global negative pressure wound therapy.

Europe is the second largest market, following North America. Asia area is the emerging market with a higher growth rate. While the negative pressure wound therapy industry in Asia market is still underdevelopment with many hospitals and patients are still using common gauze to cure wound.

In recent years, disposable negative pressure wound therapy is more and more popular. Among them, PICO single use product provided by Smith & Nephew is outstanding.

According to this study, over the next five years the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market will register a 6.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2000 million by 2024, from US$ 1400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Negative Pressure Wound Therapy business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Conventional NPWT Devices

Disposable NPWT Devices

Segmentation by application:

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Acelity (KCI)

Smith & Nephew

Cardinal Health

Devon

Medela

Triage Meditech

WuHan VSD

Talley Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Negative Pressure Wound Therapy submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy by Players

Chapter Four: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Forecast



