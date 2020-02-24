Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market: Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2023 | Beijing Genomics Institute, Pacific Biosciences

Crystal Market Research has added the report on Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market for the forecast till 2023, the report comprises of the estimation of the global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market. The following Industry is shown to progress with a noteworthy rise in the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecasted period owing to various factors driving the market. The Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) report provides the data related to the market segmentation, regional outlook, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive outlook.

The study of the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) report is done based on the noteworthy research methodology that provides the analytical inspection of the global market based on various segments the market is divided into also the summary and latest size of the market owing to the various outlook possibilities. The report also gives information about the key players of the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Industry by different features that include the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) overview of the companies, the portfolio of the product and also the revenue facts from the foreseen period.

Segmentation by Key Players:

Beijing Genomics Institute

Pacific Biosciences

Knome Inc.

F Hoffmann-La Roche

Thermo Fisher Scientific

GATC Biotech AG.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Inc.

Biomatters Ltd.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

DNAStar Inc.

Helicos BioSciences

CLC Bio (Qiagen)

Macrogen Inc.

and Illumina Inc.

Major Types:

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Majot Applications:

Oncology

Clinical Investigation

Idiopathic Diseases

Inherited Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Non-Communicable / Other Diseases

Reproductive Health

NIPT

PGT

Newborn/Genetic Screening

HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring

Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development

Agrigenomics & Forensics

Consumer Genomics

Regional Overview:

The report gives an overview of the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market mainly in the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa.

Report Highlights:

1. Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) business report produces value for global level playing competition, which delivers the same position for both the existing giants as well as the new entrees.

2. This report will give you the overall outlook of the entire Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Industry helps in improving your knowledge.

3. It prepares you a go-to-market strategy to improve Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) organizations among other competitors which makes it completely a helpful research report.

4. Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Reports helps you to understand the present scenario of the Industry as the report offers past data regarding the market space and makes future projections.

5. You not only get a look at the customized Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) industry segments according to geographical regions but also country or even different manufacturers in the market.

