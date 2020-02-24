MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Pet Food Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 139 pages with table and figures in it.

Pet food is plant or animal material intended for consumption by pets and can prevent feeding advantage of certain diseases. It has unique characteristics such as nutritious comprehensive, digestion and absorption rate and reasonable scientific formula. Typically sold in pet stores and supermarkets, it is usually specific to the type of animal, such as dog food or cat food. Most meat used for nonhuman animals is a byproduct of the human food industry, and is not regarded as “human grade”.

Scope of the Report:

In 2015, among the major production areas, North America is the biggest supplier of pet food, with the production of 7500 K MT and the production market share of 31%. Europe is the second largest supplier, with the production of 5600 K MT and the production market share of 23%. China has a relatively higher production growth rate than other regions, and the production was 800 K MT.

Market competition is intense. Mars, Nestle Purina, Big Heart, Colgate, Diamond pet foods, Blue, Buffalo are the major leader of the market. Most of them have the history of more than one hundred years, and they hold the technology and patents, and formed the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Pet Food is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 38700 million US$ in 2024, from 32300 million US$ in 2019, This report focuses on the Pet Food in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Mars

Nestle Purina

Big Heart

Colgate

Diamond pet foods

Blue Buffalo

Heristo

Unicharm

Mogiana Alimentos

Affinity Petcare

Nisshin Pet Food

Total Alimentos

Ramical

Butcher’s

MoonShine

Big Time

Yantai China Pet Foods

Gambol

Paide Pet Food

Wagg

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Dry food

Wet food

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pet Dog

Pet Cat

Others

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Pet Food product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Pet Food, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Pet Food in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Pet Food competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Pet Food breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Pet Food market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Pet Food sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

