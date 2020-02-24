Market Insight : Global Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) Market Expected To Reach At CAGR Of 5.92% Between 2019-2025

This report studies the Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) market is valued at 394.44 Billion USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 624.82 Billion USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.92% between 2016 and 2022.

The major players in global Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) market include

LafargeHolcim

Cemex

HeidelbergCement

China National Building Material Company Limited

CRH Plc

China West Construction Group Co., Ltd

US Concrete

Buzzi Unicem

Siam Cement Group

Votorantim

BBMG Corporation

China Resources Cement Limited

Cimpor

Shanghai Construction Group (SCG)

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, revenue, market share and growth rate of Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

India

Latin America

Southeast Asia

Others

On the basis of product, the Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) market is primarily split into

Transit Mixed Concrete

Shrink Mixed Concrete

Central Mixed Concrete

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Infrastructure Use

Industrial Use

Table of Contents

1 Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) Market Overview1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ready Mix Concrete (RMC)1

1.2 Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) Segment by Types (Product Category)2

1.2.1 Global Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) Production and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Types (Product Category) (2013-2025)2

1.2.2 Global Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) Production Market Share (%) by Types (Product Category) in 20174

1.2.3 Transit Mixed Concrete4

1.2.4 Shrink Mixed Concrete5

2 Global Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) Market Competition by Manufacturers16

2.1 Global Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) Production (M Cbm) and Market Share (%) by Manufacturers (2016-2018)16

2.2 Global Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) Revenue and Market Share (%) by Manufacturers (2016-2018)18

2.3 Global Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) Average Price (USD/Cbm) by Manufacturers (2016-2018)20

2.4 Manufacturers Ready Mix Concrete Sales Area, Product Types22

2.5 Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) Market Competitive Situation and Trends24

