Market Insight : Global Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) Market Expected To Reach At CAGR Of 5.92% Between 2019-2025
This report studies the Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) market by product type and applications/end industries.
The global Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) market is valued at 394.44 Billion USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 624.82 Billion USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.92% between 2016 and 2022.
The major players in global Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) market include
LafargeHolcim
Cemex
HeidelbergCement
China National Building Material Company Limited
CRH Plc
China West Construction Group Co., Ltd
US Concrete
Buzzi Unicem
Siam Cement Group
Votorantim
BBMG Corporation
China Resources Cement Limited
Cimpor
Shanghai Construction Group (SCG)
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, revenue, market share and growth rate of Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
India
Latin America
Southeast Asia
Others
On the basis of product, the Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) market is primarily split into
Transit Mixed Concrete
Shrink Mixed Concrete
Central Mixed Concrete
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Residential Use
Commercial Use
Infrastructure Use
Industrial Use
Table of Contents
1 Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) Market Overview1
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ready Mix Concrete (RMC)1
1.2 Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) Segment by Types (Product Category)2
1.2.1 Global Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) Production and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Types (Product Category) (2013-2025)2
1.2.2 Global Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) Production Market Share (%) by Types (Product Category) in 20174
1.2.3 Transit Mixed Concrete4
1.2.4 Shrink Mixed Concrete5
2 Global Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) Market Competition by Manufacturers16
2.1 Global Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) Production (M Cbm) and Market Share (%) by Manufacturers (2016-2018)16
2.2 Global Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) Revenue and Market Share (%) by Manufacturers (2016-2018)18
2.3 Global Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) Average Price (USD/Cbm) by Manufacturers (2016-2018)20
2.4 Manufacturers Ready Mix Concrete Sales Area, Product Types22
2.5 Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) Market Competitive Situation and Trends24
