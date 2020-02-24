Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Respiratory Complications Therapeutics Market Forecast To Grow $30.2 Billion In 2022, At A Compound Annual Growth Rate Of 4.7%” to its huge collection of research reports.



Global Respiratory Complications Therapeutics Market



The respiratory therapy area consists of indications that affect the respiratory system in various ways, including the scarring of lung tissue and excessive production of mucus in the airways, thereby decreasing lung function. The causes of respiratory disorders vary significantly between indications, with potential causes including infection, vascular damage or dysfunction, aging, environmental stressors such as pollution, and genetic predisposition.

The treatment landscape for respiratory disorders has traditionally been dominated by small molecule therapies that treat the disease symptoms rather than the cause. This means that treatment options can be diverse in terms of their targets and mechanisms of action. This is most notable in cystic fibrosis (CF), where patients may be prescribed a combination of drugs from several treatment categories, including mucolytic agents, bronchodilators and antibiotics. The chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma treatment landscapes employ similar symptomatic treatments, including bronchodilators and inhaled corticosteroids.

The respiratory therapy area contains numerous primary indications, including asthma, COPD, CF and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), which have large prevalent populations. In addition, there are many secondary respiratory conditions that have smaller prevalent populations yet significant unmet clinical needs. This report focuses on these secondary respiratory conditions, particularly pneumonia, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and tuberculosis (TB).

A major cause of secondary respiratory disease is infections caused by bacteria or viruses. Bacterial infections, such as pneumonia and TB, and viral infections, such as RSV, cause infection of the lungs. The immune system response to these infections causes inflammation that interferes with the ability of the lungs to function. Cardiovascular problems also represent another major cause of respiratory complications. PAH in particular represents a profound risk factor for cardiovascular events in the pulmonary vascular system, including pulmonary embolism.

Overall, there are 843 products in active development in the respiratory complications pipeline. However, this total constitutes many individual indications, most of which are typically relatively small in terms of the number of pipeline products in development. Pneumonia, TB, RSV and PAH are the secondary conditions with the largest development pipelines.

Scope

The respiratory complications market already contains commercially successful products.

Which classes of drug dominate the market?

What additional benefits have newly approved therapies brought to the market.

The respiratory complications pipeline is large, with significant diversity in terms of molecule types and targets.

Which molecular targets appear most frequently in the pipeline?

What are the commercial prospects for the most promising late-stage pipeline products.

The respiratory complications market is forecast to grow from $21.8 billion in 2015 to $30.2 billion in 2022, at a compound annual growth rate of 4.7%.

Which products are forecast to drive this substantial growth?

Will generic competition have a significant impact on the market over the forecast period.

The company landscape is becoming increasingly competitive.

What are the leading companies in terms of market share?

Which companies are forecast to experience the greatest growth in market share.

What are the drivers of growth for key companies in the market?

How dependent are the key companies on this disease cluster for revenue.

