Global Superconducting Cables Market 2019-26: 210 Million US$ to Grow at a CAGR Of 12.1%

The new research from Global QYResearch on Superconducting Cables Market Share Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

Superconducting power cables act as a bridge between electric energy transmission and distribution. In a superconducting power cable, a superconducting conductor that reaches superconductivity of zero electric resistance below a specific low temperature is used, allowing low-loss transmission of large currents.

The global installation production of superconducting cables increased from 5624 meter in 2013 to 8295 meter in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.2%. In 2017, the global superconducting cables market is led by USA. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market.

Currently, Nexans, AMSC and Furukawa Electric are major manufacturers of this industry. Nexans is a global leader. In 2017, the installation production of Nexans was 1327 meter, and the company holds a share of 16%. In Europe and the United States, Nexans, AMSC and STI are the market leader. Furukawa Electric, SEI and SuNam are leaders in the Asia Pacific market.

As the transmission medium for HVDC applications, superconductor cables can move virtually any amount of power with much greater efficiency than any other transmission technology – and they move it underground, out of site and out of harm’s way. In 2017, the Superconducting Cables consumption (sales) in Grid and Smart Grid was 4881, and it will reach 11690 in 2024; while the sales market share in Grid and Smart Grid was 58.84% in 2017 and will be 58.88% in 2024. Within the next 10 years, superconducting power cables could offer significant power transmission solutions for densely populated, high load areas.

Superconductors come in two types, low-temperature (LTS) and high-temperature (HTS). At present, the main type of superconducting cables is the second-generation YBCO Cables, which will also be the mainstream of future development. The first generation HTS will gradually be eliminated. However, YBCO Cables maybe quickly be eliminated by the new materials with better cost and performance in the future. Therefore, the core technology of superconducting cables is superconducting materials. These unique characteristics of superconducting cables make them an attractive technology, especially in urban areas where underground space and land availability is limited. In these urban areas, the networks are most often reaching their capacity limits, making the case for investigating the feasibility of using HTS cables in electricity distribution networks even stronger. However, the high cost is a key factor limiting the development of this industry. The global Superconducting Cables market is valued at 210 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 520 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Superconducting Cables volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Superconducting Cables market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Nexans

AMSC

MetOx

Furukawa Electric

STI

Bruker

Fujikura

SEI

SuNam

SHSC

Innost Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

YBCO Cables

Bi-2212 Cables

Bi2223 Cables

Others Segment by Application

Grid and Smart Grid

Industrial Applications

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary



1 Superconducting Cables Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Superconducting Cables

1.2 Superconducting Cables Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Superconducting Cables Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 YBCO Cables

1.2.3 Bi-2212 Cables

1.2.4 Bi2223 Cables

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Superconducting Cables Segment by Application

1.3.1 Superconducting Cables Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Grid and Smart Grid

1.3.3 Industrial Applications

1.3.4 Others

1.3 Global Superconducting Cables Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Superconducting Cables Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Superconducting Cables Market Size

1.4.1 Global Superconducting Cables Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Superconducting Cables Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Superconducting Cables Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Superconducting Cables Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Superconducting Cables Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Superconducting Cables Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Superconducting Cables Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Superconducting Cables Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Superconducting Cables Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Superconducting Cables Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Superconducting Cables Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Superconducting Cables Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Superconducting Cables Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Superconducting Cables Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Superconducting Cables Production

3.4.1 North America Superconducting Cables Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Superconducting Cables Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Superconducting Cables Production

3.5.1 Europe Superconducting Cables Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Superconducting Cables Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Superconducting Cables Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Superconducting Cables Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Superconducting Cables Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Superconducting Cables Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Superconducting Cables Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Superconducting Cables Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Superconducting Cables Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Superconducting Cables Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Superconducting Cables Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Superconducting Cables Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Superconducting Cables Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Superconducting Cables Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Superconducting Cables Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Superconducting Cables Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Superconducting Cables Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Superconducting Cables Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Superconducting Cables Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Superconducting Cables Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Superconducting Cables Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Superconducting Cables Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Superconducting Cables Business

7.1 Nexans

7.1.1 Nexans Superconducting Cables Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Superconducting Cables Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Nexans Superconducting Cables Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 AMSC

7.2.1 AMSC Superconducting Cables Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Superconducting Cables Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 AMSC Superconducting Cables Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 MetOx

7.3.1 MetOx Superconducting Cables Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Superconducting Cables Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 MetOx Superconducting Cables Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Furukawa Electric

7.4.1 Furukawa Electric Superconducting Cables Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Superconducting Cables Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Furukawa Electric Superconducting Cables Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 STI

7.5.1 STI Superconducting Cables Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Superconducting Cables Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 STI Superconducting Cables Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Bruker

7.6.1 Bruker Superconducting Cables Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Superconducting Cables Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Bruker Superconducting Cables Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Fujikura

7.7.1 Fujikura Superconducting Cables Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Superconducting Cables Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Fujikura Superconducting Cables Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 SEI

7.8.1 SEI Superconducting Cables Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Superconducting Cables Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 SEI Superconducting Cables Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 SuNam

7.9.1 SuNam Superconducting Cables Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Superconducting Cables Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 SuNam Superconducting Cables Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 SHSC

7.10.1 SHSC Superconducting Cables Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Superconducting Cables Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 SHSC Superconducting Cables Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Innost

8 Superconducting Cables Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Superconducting Cables Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Superconducting Cables

8.4 Superconducting Cables Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Superconducting Cables Distributors List

9.3 Superconducting Cables Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Superconducting Cables Market Forecast

11.1 Global Superconducting Cables Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Superconducting Cables Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Superconducting Cables Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Superconducting Cables Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Superconducting Cables Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Superconducting Cables Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Superconducting Cables Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Superconducting Cables Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Superconducting Cables Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Superconducting Cables Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Superconducting Cables Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Superconducting Cables Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Superconducting Cables Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Superconducting Cables Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Superconducting Cables Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Superconducting Cables Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

