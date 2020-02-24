Growth in Sales of Ventilation Equipment Market to be Largely Driven by Rising Consumer Adoption

Lack of awareness among consumers due to overstated endorsements likely to obstruct the adoption of different types of ventilation equipment

Marketing is an important function in the sales of ventilation equipment across the globe. However, exaggerated marketing by new entrants has led to confusion among consumers. In their zeal to attract more customers, market players provide a number of options, sizes and prices of various ventilation equipment. This tends to mislead consumers to buy the advertised products. This strategy of aggressive and over-the-top marketing is likely to spread mistrust among consumers and restrain the growth of ventilation equipment, especially in developing countries where lack of product awareness and the inherent benefits already persists in the market.

Stagnant installation of ventilation equipment is another reason that is expected to hamper the growth of the equipment segment during the period of forecast. The air quality and associated standards in developing regions such as China, India, Middle East, etc. have tainted to alarming levels. Also, the penetration of ventilation equipment and other air treatment products in the market is low in developing countries as compared to the developed regions of the world. The ventilation equipment market in developing countries such as India has grown over the last few years, albeit not at the required pace. Major consumers of these products are industries, institutions, offices, and other commercial spaces. Low adoption of ventilation equipment is mainly attributed to a lack of awareness among consumers and high initial cost of the products.

Specific growth in the industrial sector – mainly in the chemicals and pharmaceuticals industries is expected to hold significant prospects for ventilation equipment

The recovery in Manufacturing Value Added at the global level is pulling in significant capital investment across different industries. With the general growth rate of various industrial sectors such as chemicals and pharmaceuticals reaching higher rates of growth, new capacity additions for various downstream products are expected to come up over the coming years. As the use of ventilation equipment and different air treatment products is necessary among the manufacturing industries, it is expected to accelerate the market growth of ventilation equipment over the forecast period.

Further, increasing urbanization and infrastructural development in emerging economies such as China, India, Philippines, Nigeria, Indonesia, etc. have led to an increase in total spending on dynamic infrastructural sectors such as power, water, and transport. In addition to this, the shift in global economic power from west to east is boosting urbanization in most of these countries. The overall economic growth, coupled with prompt urbanization and changing global demographics is expected to create good demand for ventilation equipment inter alia other industrial and commercial products to support the overall target growth across regions.

The various sub-segments of the equipment type in the global ventilation equipment market are anticipated to witness similar CAGR growth by the end of 2025

The market for centrifugal fans is estimated to be valued at more than US$ 4,000 Mn by 2017 end and is projected to represent an incremental $ opportunity of more than US$ 2,000 Mn between 2017 and 2025. The centrifugal fans segment is projected to account for a little more than 15% value share of the global ventilation equipment market by 2025 end. The market for the air purifier segment is slated to be valued at more than US$ 1,000 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% over the projected period.

A quick snapshot of market performance by equipment type