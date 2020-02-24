Growth of Global Pumped Hydroelectric Storage Turbines Market| Insights, Trends, Outlook and Opportunity Analysis 2019-2025

Pumped hydroelectric storage is used for harnessing the energy of water flow in storage plants to generate electricity for load balancing. During high power demand, water is released through a turbine for renewable electricity generation. Pumped hydroelectric storage turbines are required to run the generators and, hence, electricity is generated.

APAC was the leading region for the global pumped hydroelectric storage turbines market in 2017, accounting for a market share of around 46%. The market share for this region is anticipated to decrease nearly by 2% by 2025. However, APAC will dominate the global market through 2025.

The global Pumped Hydroelectric Storage Turbines market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Pumped Hydroelectric Storage Turbines volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pumped Hydroelectric Storage Turbines market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ANDRITZ

GE

Hitachi Mitsubishi Hydro

Toshiba

Voith

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pelton Turbine

Turgo Turbine

Crossflow Turbine

Francis Turbine

Kaplan Turbine

Diagonal Turbine

Tubular Turbine

Segment by Application

Open loop

Closed loop

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Pumped Hydroelectric Storage Turbines Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Pumped Hydroelectric Storage Turbines

1.2 Pumped Hydroelectric Storage Turbines Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Pumped Hydroelectric Storage Turbines Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Pelton Turbine

1.2.3 Turgo Turbine

1.2.4 Crossflow Turbine

1.2.5 Francis Turbine

1.2.6 Kaplan Turbine

2 Global Pumped Hydroelectric Storage Turbines Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Pumped Hydroelectric Storage Turbines Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Pumped Hydroelectric Storage Turbines Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Pumped Hydroelectric Storage Turbines Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Pumped Hydroelectric Storage Turbines Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Pumped Hydroelectric Storage Turbines Market Competitive Situation and Trends

