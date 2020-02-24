Growth of Global Reed Sensors Market| Insights, Trends, Outlook and Opportunity Analysis 2019-2025

A reed sensor is a hermetically sealed electromagnetic sensor operated by an applied magnetic field generated by either a permanent magnet or current-carrying coil. Reed sensors are used for sensing and detecting movement, proximity, metal detection, and liquid level and flow measurement. It consists of 2 or more metal reed contacts (blades) that are hermetically sealed inside a glass capsule containing inert gas to prevent the activation of contacts. The contacts can be normally open, which closes in the presence of magnetic field, and normally closed, which opens when a magnetic field is applied.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Reed Sensors. Europe also plays important roles in global market, with market size of 39 million USD in 2017 and has a market share about 14.5%. The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in Japan (with a revenue market share 30.7%) and China (with a revenue market share 16.3%).

The global Reed Sensors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Reed Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Reed Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Oki

Littelfuse (Hamlin)

Standex

RMCIP

Nippon Aleph

HSI Sensing

Coto

PIT-RADWAR

PIC

STG

Harbin Electric Group

Zhejiang Xurui

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Form A

Form B

Form C

Other

Segment by Application

Reed Relays

Magnetic Sensors

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Reed Sensors Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Reed Sensors

1.2 Reed Sensors Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Reed Sensors Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Form A

1.2.3 Form B

1.2.4 Form C

1.2.5 Other

