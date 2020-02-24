Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) Market 2019 Size Study By Top Companies |Accenture PLC, CGI Group, Inc., Connecture Inc., Cognosante, LLC, Deloitte, Hcentive, Inc., Infosys, Maximus, Oracle

USA 2019 : The major factors speculated to augment the markets are increasing federal grants and emergence of private cloud-based architecture. The health insurance exchange are organizations through which people can purchase or sell health insurance online.

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Accenture PLC, CGI Group, Inc., Connecture Inc., Cognosante, LLC, Deloitte, Hcentive, Inc., Infosys, Maximus, Oracle Corporation, Xerox Corporation, and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

The regional analysis of Global Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Moreover, North America region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

§ Private

§ Public

By Component:

§ Hardware

§ Software

§ Services

By Phase:

§ Implementation

§ QA

§ Operations

By End-Use:

§ Government Agencies

§ TPAs

§ Health Plans

By Regions:

§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

§ Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Health Insurance Exchange (HIX) Market Study:

§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

§ Venture capitalists

§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

§ Third-party knowledge providers

§ Investment bankers

§ Investors

