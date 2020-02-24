Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Industry Analysis, Trend and Growth, 2017-2027

Hormone Replacement Therapy is any form of hormone therapy where in the patient, in course of medical treatment, receives hormones, either to supplement a lack of naturally occurring hormones, or to substitute other hormones for naturally occurring hormones.

Menopause, is the time in most women’s lives when menstrual periods stop permanently, and the woman is no longer able to have children. Menopause typically occurs between 45 and 55 years of age. Medical professionals defined by a decrease in hormone production by the ovaries. In those who have had surgery to remove the uterus but still have ovaries, menopause generally occurs at the time of the surgery or when hormone levels fall. Following the removal of the uterus, symptoms typically occur earlier at the average of 45 years of age.

Estrogen and progesterone are female hormones that play important roles in a woman’s body. Falling levels cause a range of physical and emotional symptoms, including hot flushes, mood swings and vaginal dryness. The aim of hormone replacement therapy is to restore female hormone levels, allowing the body to function normally again.

Request Sample [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3871

Hormone Replacement TherapyMarket: Drivers and Restraints

The prime drivers of hormone replacement therapy are increased demand from regenerative medicines such as anti-aging and reproductive-cycle boosting therapy such as menopausal hormone replacement. Rising demand in other therapeutic areas such as Growth Hormone Therapy and Thyroid Hormone Therapy due to comparatively safe profile, efficiency, and cost effectiveness of these drugs is expected to positively impact market growth. Moreover, new formulations such as transdermal drugs, gels and creams that offer benefits such as ease of drug administration and impact at location are expected to increase the growth of hormone replacement therapy market during the forecast period. Advantages associated with the hormone replacement therapy such as reduction in risk incidence of osteoporosis, cardiovascular disease, and reduction of vasomotor symptoms are also expected to boost the growth of hormone replacement therapy market in the coming years.

Hormone Replacement Therapy has side effects such as fluid retention, headache, indigestion, and depression. These are anticipated to hamper the popularity of the therapeutic area. Furthermore, UK-based NICE notes that hormone replacement therapy could be associated with breast cancer risk if the drugs oestrogen and progesterone are taken in combination. Prolonged consumption of HRT drugs could also lead to increased risk of blood clots. Studies have estimated that for every 1,000 women taking HRT tablets for 7.5 years, less than two will develop a blood clot. These restraints seem quite negligible when compared with the benefits of HRT. Hormone Replacement TherapyMarket: Segmentation

Hormone Replacement Therapy Market segmented based on product type, Application

Based on Therapy Type,

Estrogen Replacement Therapy

Growth Hormone Replacement Dopamine Agonist Somatostatin Analogues

Thyroid Hormone Replacement Tablets Capsules Injections



Based on Application

Cancer

Menopause

Hypopituitarism

Hypothyroidism

Others

Based on Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies and Drugstores

Compounding Pharmacies

E-commerce

Others

Hormone Replacement TherapyMarket: Overview

Increasing use of HRT in menopause conditions due to safety, efficacy and cost effectiveness of the drugs are expected to boost the growth of the Global Hormone Replacement Therapy market. North America is contributing more income to the Global Hormone Replacement Therapy and Asia region is showing fastest growth rate because of having more population base in this region.

Hormone Replacement TherapyMarket: Region wise Outlook

Depending on geographic regions, Global Hormone Replacement Therapy market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is having more market for Hormone Replacement Therapy, In North America, U.S. represents the largest market because of increasing use of Hormone Replacement Therapy among patients aged 35 years and over. The availability of compounded drugs i.e. drugs in varied strengths, dosage forms, etc – is a major factor, which tends to boost the revenue growth of this extremely popular treatment market. Early onset of aging coupled with rising disposable income levels are other important factors fuelling market revenue growth.

Asia region is expected to have more growth rate in upcoming years because of increasing awareness about Hormone Replacement Therapy in this region. In Asia region India, China, Japan are expected to have more growth rate for Hormone Replacement Therapy.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-3871

Hormone Replacement TherapyMarket: Key Players

Some of the key market players in Global Hormone Replacement Therapy market are Bayer AG, Pfizer, Merck & co., BioSante Pharmaceuticals and Amgen, QuatRx Pharmaceuticals, Noven Pharmaceuticals.