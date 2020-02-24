Industrial 3D Printing Market Growth Drivers, Revenue, Trends, Application and Industry Demand Analysis 2025
The Global Industrial 3D Printing Market report covers data and information on capacity and production overview, production, market share analysis, sales overview, supply, sales, and shortage, import, export and consumption as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin of Industrial 3D Printing Market.
The Global Industrial 3D Printing Market report is prepared by top research professionals through in-depth primary and secondary research.
This report focuses on the global Industrial 3D Printing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial 3D Printing development in United States, Europe and China.
3D printing is any of various processes in which material is joined or solidified under computer control to create a three-dimensional object, with material being added together (such as liquid molecules or powder grains being fused together).
In 2017, North America led the industrial 3D printing market in terms of market share, based on value, followed by Europe and APAC. The US held the largest share of the North American industrial 3D printing market, followed by Canada and Mexico. The presence of major manufacturing, automotive, aerospace and defense, and healthcare industries in the US drives the industrial 3D printing market in North America. Continuous technological advancements and financial support from the government further fuel the growth of the market in this region.
In 2017, the global Industrial 3D Printing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study:
Stratasys
3D Systems
Materialise
EOS
The Exone Company
Voxeljet
Arcam
SLM Solutions Group
Envisiontec
Optomec
Concept Laser
Groupe Gorge
Renishaw
ARC Group Worldwide
Hoganas
Koninklijke DSM
Cookson Precious Metals
Markforged
Scuplteo
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:
Printers
Materials (Plastics, Metals, Ceramics, and Other Materials)
Software (Printing, Design, Inspection, and Scanning)
Services
Market segment by Application, split into:
Automotive
Aerospace & Defense
Healthcare
Printed Electronics
Foundry & Forging
Food & Culinary
Jewelry
Other Industries
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Industrial 3D Printing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Industrial 3D Printing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial 3D Printing are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Points from TOC for Industrial 3D Printing Market:
Chapter One: Industrial 3D Printing Market Report Overview
Chapter Two: Global Industrial 3D Printing Market Growth Trends
Chapter Three: Industrial 3D Printing Market Share by Key Players
Chapter Four: Industrial 3D Printing Market Breakdown Data by Type and Application
Chapter Five: Industrial 3D Printing Market: United States
Chapter Six: Industrial 3D Printing Market: Europe
Chapter Seven: Industrial 3D Printing Market: China
Chapter Eight: Industrial 3D Printing Market: Japan
Chapter Nine: Industrial 3D Printing Market: Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Industrial 3D Printing Market: India
Chapter Eleven: Industrial 3D Printing Market: Central & South America
Chapter Twelve: Industrial 3D Printing Market International Players Profiles
Chapter Thirteen: Industrial 3D Printing Market Forecast 2018-2025
Chapter Fourteen: Industrial 3D Printing Market Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Industrial 3D Printing Market Appendix
List of Tables and Figures:
Table Industrial 3D Printing Key Market Segments
Table Key Players Industrial 3D Printing Covered
Table Global Industrial 3D Printing Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2013-2025 (Million US$)
Figure Global Industrial 3D Printing Market Size Market Share by Type 2013-2025
Figure Printers Figures
Table Key Players of Printers
Figure Materials (Plastics, Metals, Ceramics, and Other Materials) Figures
Table Key Players of Materials (Plastics, Metals, Ceramics, and Other Materials)
Figure Software (Printing, Design, Inspection, and Scanning) Figures
Table Key Players of Software (Printing, Design, Inspection, and Scanning)
Figure Services Figures
Table Key Players of Services
Table Global Industrial 3D Printing Market Size Growth by Application 2013-2025 (Million US$)
Figure Automotive Case Studies
Figure Aerospace & Defense Case Studies
Figure Healthcare Case Studies
Figure Printed Electronics Case Studies
Figure Foundry & Forging Case Studies
Figure Food & Culinary Case Studies
Figure Jewelry Case Studies
Figure Other Industries Case Studies
Figure Industrial 3D Printing Report Years Considered
..continued
Source Url: https://marketersmedia.com/3d-printing-market-and-4d-printing-market-2018-is-budding-promptly-with-more-prospects-by-2025-analytical-research-cognizance/416374
