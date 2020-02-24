Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Market: Overview

Charcoal has been used as an industry fuel since decades; however, it being replaced by mineral coal such as coke. The shortcomings of coke as a fuel which has high CO2 emissions made to look back for charcoal again. Charcoal is gaining importance as a new sustainable industrial fuel. The application of modern technology and development of new kilns can efficiently increase the conversion ratio of wood to charcoal, this has made charcoal as popular as other fuels. During steel manufacturing charcoal as a fuel emits less greenhouse gases and also improves the quality of steel. Hence the steel produced by burning charcoal as fuel is termed as “Green steel”.

Latin America dominated the industrial & bar-b-que charcoal market both in terms of volume and value and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period with a significant CAGR compare to other regions. Brazil is largest consumer of industrial charcoal. Lump charcoal is mostly consumed in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa regions. Charcoal briquettes are mostly popular for bar-b-ques across North America and Europe.

View Full Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/report/178/industrial-and-barbque-charcoal-market

Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Market: Key Trends and Opportunities

Increase in demand for charcoal briquettes by bar-b-que sector and improved modern kilns efficiency for converting wood to charcoal are the major factors which are anticipated to drive the charcoal market during the forecast period. In recent times, there is a steep development in kiln designs where the efficiency of the kiln is as high as 50%. Modern kilns require less amount of wood to convert the same amount of charcoal that is produced by traditional kilns. Some of the improved and modern kilns are Casamance Kiln, Brick Kiln, Steel Kiln, Adam Retort, and Mobile Adam-retort.

Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Market: Scope of the Study

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for industrial & bar-b-que charcoal market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (in Kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2016 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global charcoal market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for charcoal market during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the charcoal market at the global and regional level.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global charcoal market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the charcoal market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, where in product, and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. The study also includes regional level price trend analysis and the U.S. charcoal manufacturing pre-feasibility study.

The study provides a decisive view of the global charcoal market by segmenting it in terms of product, and application. In terms of product, charcoal are classified as Lump Charcoal, Japanese Charcoal (Black Charcoal, White Charcoal) Extruded Charcoal, Charcoal Briquettes, Sugar Charcoal. In terms of application, it is segmented into Industrial (Metal Industry, Chemical Industry, Cement Industry), Bar-b-ques (excluding primary cooking fuel). The primary cooking application segment is not considered for the scope of the study. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for charcoal in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of charcoal for 2016 and estimated market size for 2017 with forecast for the next eight years. The global market of charcoal has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in Kilo tons and revenue in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on product, and application of charcoal. Market volume and size have been provided in terms of global, regional and country level markets.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/178

Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Market: Research Methodology

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represented the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, magazines and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoover’s, oneSOURCE, Factiva and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global industrial & bar-b-que charcoal market. The global Charcoal market is fragmented with many local and global players operating in the market. Some of the key players include Gryfskand sp. z o.o, Namchar, Maurobera SA, PT Dharma Hutani Makmur, Duraflame, BRICAPAR SAE Charcoal Briquettes, The Saint Louis Charcoal Company LLC, Royal Oak Enterprises LLC, Timber Charcoal Co., Mesjaya Abadi Sdn Bhd, Parker Charcoal Company, and Kingsford.

Get To Know Discount On This Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/check-discount/178