Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Global Market, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023

In this report, The Present Scenario (with the Base Year Being 2017) and the Growth Prospects of Global Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market for 2018-2023

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) refers to online services that provide high-level APIs used to dereference various low-level details of underlying network infrastructure like physical computing resources, location, data partitioning, scaling, security, backup etc. Pools of hypervisors within the cloud operational system can support large numbers of virtual machines and the ability to scale services up and down according to customers’ varying requirements.

The IT & telecom industry, along with BFSI and healthcare industries, account for the largest market share in the overall market. Increasing volume of business data in such verticals and concerns related to the security, confidentiality, and management of such a huge volume of critical individual information, financial, and other health related information are some of the major factors resulting in high spending by the verticals in the markets. Other high growth sectors include retail & e-commerce, government, and energy & utilities.

Among regions, North America is projected to have the largest market share and is expected to dominate the infrastructure as a service market from 2018 to 2023. This is backed by the existence of major IaaS vendors in the regions of North America.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This Study Considers the Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Value and Volume Generated from the Sales of the Following Segments:

Global Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market Segmentation by Product Type:

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS)

Compute as a Service (CaaS)

Desktop as a Service (DaaS)

Application hosting as a service

Storage as a Service (STaaS)

Global Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market Segmentation by Application:

IT & Telecom

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Retail and E-commerce

Government & Defense

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Others

The Report also Presents the Market Competition Landscape and a Corresponding Detailed Analysis of the Major Players in the Market. The Key Players Covered in this Report:

IBM

Oracle

Microsoft

Rackspace

Fujitsu

NTT Communications

Amazon Web Services

Vmware

Computer Sciences

Virtustream

CenturyLink

Datapipe

Joyent

Dimension Data

Interoute Communications

Hewlett-Packard

Google

Verizon Communications

Market Segment by Regions, Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research Objectives of Global Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market:

To Study and Analyze the Global Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application

To understand the structure of Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market by identifying its various sub segments

Focuses on the key Global Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years

To Analyze the Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market

To Share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks)

To Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report:

Market Introduction

Research Objectives

Market Research Methodology

Chapter Two: Executive Summary on Global Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market:

Market Overview

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Three: Global Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market by Players:

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Sales Market Share by Players 2016-2018

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Sale Price by Players

Competition Landscape Analysis

Chapter Four: Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market by Regions:

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) by Regions

Global Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Value by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas:

Americas Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market Consumption by Countries, Consumption by Type & Application

Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

Chapter Six: APAC:

APAC Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market Consumption by Countries, Consumption by Type & Application

Chapter Seven: Europe:

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market Consumption by Application, Consumption by Type

Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa:

Middle East & Africa Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market by Countries by Application, Consumption by Type

Key Economic Indicators of Few Middle East & Africa Countries

Chapter Nine: Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends:

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market Drivers and Impact

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Industry Challenges and Impact

Market Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer:

Direct Marketing

Indirect Marketing

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Distributors

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market Forecast:

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Consumption Forecast (2018-2023)

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Value Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

Global Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Forecast by Application

Chapter Twelve: Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market Key Players Analysis:

Sensus

Company Details

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Product Offered

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion on Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market

