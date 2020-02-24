In medical practice, anesthesia is a state of body, induced by drugs to suppress sensations which are called as anesthetics. Anesthetic agents act on the central nervous system altering the motor function of neurons. Anesthesia is employed during major and minor surgeries to ease the procedure for surgeon and patient. Anesthetic agents can be administered intravenously, subcutaneously, orally, or by inhalation. Various inhalation anesthetics have been in use for a long time such as chloroform, chloroethane, and diethyl ether. Inhalation anesthetics are used to induce and maintain general anesthesia while performing surgical procedures. Inhalation anesthetic agents are administered through masks or tracheal tubes. These agents get perfused into blood though alveoli and transported to central nervous system where these induce anesthesia.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/inhalation-anesthetics-market.html

The number of surgeries performed has increased across the globe, including orthopedic, cardiovascular, cosmetic, and general surgeries. According to the World Health Organization, the number of surgical procedures performed in 2012 were 312.9 million as against 226.4 million in 2004, reflecting growth of 38.2%. This trend is projected to continue due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, health care expenditure, improving health care infrastructure, and technological advancements. Increasing number of surgeries performed is likely to drive consumption of inhalation anesthetics during the forecast period. Inhalation anesthetics offer shorter induction and recovery time, better efficiency, and less interactions with other medications being administered to patient. Inhalation anesthetics in conjugation with intravenous and other anesthetic agents offer better anesthetic effect during surgical procedures. These factors are anticipated to drive the inhalation anesthetics market during the forecast period. However, need of expensive capital equipment and few adverse effects associated with inhalation anesthetics such as decrease in blood pressure and airway resistance are expected to hamper the growth of the inhalation anesthetics market.

The global inhalation anesthetics market has been segmented based on product, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market has been segmented into volatile liquid agents and gaseous agents. The volatile liquid agents segment is sub-segmented into sevoflurane, isoflurane, desoflurane, and others. The gaseous agents market is further segmented into nitrous oxide, xenon and others. The gaseous agents segment is likely to hold significant share of the global market owing to usage as a conjugate catalyst in other anesthetic agents such as injectable and oral. Based on end-user, the global market has been segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The ambulatory surgical centers segment is anticipated to witness strong growth during the forecast period owing to increasing base of ambulatory surgical centers and increasing number of surgeries performed in these centers.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=30656

In terms of region, the global inhalation anesthetics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to hold a significant share of the global market due to high adoption of technology and well-established health care infrastructure. Moreover, high number of surgeries performed in this region is likely to contribute to North America’s largest share of the market. Europe is expected to hold a significant share of the global market and anticipated to witness strong growth during the forecast period. Increasing health care expenditure by the private as well as public sector and developing health care infrastructure in Central and Eastern Europe are projected to propel the market. Improving health care infrastructure and large number of surgeries performed in countries in Asia such as China, India, and Southeast Asia are projected to propel the inhalation anesthetics market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global inhalation anesthetics market include Baxter International, Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Halocarbon Products Corporation, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Piramal Healthcare, Lunan Pharmaceuticals, Mylan NV, Maruishi Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd., Neon Laboratories Ltd., and Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Request TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=30656